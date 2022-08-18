Our taste for ‘weird and wonderful’ foods including chilli is in our GENES, study reveals

Whether it’s a chicken vindaloo or a jalapeno-loaded taco, many people struggle with spicy food.

Now, a study has shown that our love for certain foods, including peppers, has to do with more than just culture, or even taste buds.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh say our genes also play an important role.

In the study, the team identified hundreds of genetic variants linked to a taste for specific foods, including anise, avocados, peppers, steak and fatty fish.

‘Although taste receptors and therefore taste are important in determining what foods you like, it is in fact what happens in your brain that is the driving force behind what we perceive,’ says Dr Nicola Pirastu of Human Technopole, Milan, an author of the study.

A study has shown that our love for certain foods, including peppers, has more to do with just culture or even taste buds. Instead, researchers from the University of Edinburgh say our genes also play an important role (stock image)

The researchers used their findings to develop a map revealing that there are three main clusters of genetic differences that corresponded to up to three food preferences: low-calorie, acquired taste and highly palatable (shown in graph).

Three main food clusters The study revealed three main clusters of foods that share a similar genetic component: 1. Delicious, high-calorie foods, including meat, dairy, and desserts 2. Strong-tasting ‘acquired’ foods, including alcohol, chili, coffee, and wine 3. Low-Calorie Foods Like Fruits, Vegetables, and Whole Foods

In the study, the researchers used questionnaires and genetic analysis to assess 161,625 participants’ fondness for 137 popular foods and beverages, including beef, beer, bread, chicken, red wine, chili and tea.

Their analysis revealed 401 genetic variants that affected the foods the participants liked.

Many of the variants affected more than one food preference. For example, some genetic variants were linked to a pleasure for salmon alone, while others increased the fondness for fish in general.

Based on the results, the researchers created a food map that shows how participants’ liking for certain groups of foods and specific tastes was influenced by genetic variants.

The map revealed three main clusters of foods that share a similar genetic component.

The first group consists of delicious, high-calorie foods, including meat, dairy and desserts.

The second group consists of strong-tasting ‘acquired’ foods, including alcohol and spicy vegetables such as chili.

The researchers created a food map showing how participants’ liking for certain food groups and specific tastes was influenced by genetic variants. The map revealed three main clusters of food that share a similar genetic component

And the third group includes low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables.

These three food groups also share genes known to be associated with different health traits, according to the researchers.

The high-calorie foods are influenced by the same genetic variants that are also associated with obesity and lower levels of physical activity, while a higher preference for fruits and vegetables is influenced by the same variants that are associated with higher levels of physical activity.

Meanwhile, a higher comparison for “acquired” tastes has been linked to a healthier cholesterol profile, higher physical activity, and greater likelihood of smoking and drinking.

However, the researchers were surprised to find genetic differences between liking subsets of foods within the same category.

For example, they found a weak relationship between the genes associated with cooked vegetables and salads, and the genes associated with stronger-tasting vegetables such as spinach and asparagus.

“The main division of preferences is not between savory and sweet foods, as might be expected, but between very enjoyable and high-calorie foods and those whose taste must be learned,” said Dr. Pirastu.

“This difference is reflected in the brain regions involved in their taste and it strongly points to an underlying biological mechanism.”

The team hopes the findings can be used to develop healthier food products, improve nutritional interventions and possibly even lead to drugs to help people lose weight.

Professor Jim Wilson, Personal Chair of Human Genetics at the University of Edinburgh, said: ‘This is a great example of applying complex statistical methods to large genetic data sets to reveal new biology, in this case the underlying basis of what we like to eat. and how this is structured hierarchically, from individual items to large groups of foodstuffs.’