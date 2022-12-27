Our Super Sleuth’s expert guide to forcing companies to address your complaints

About the case: Our detective knows the best ways to complain

To have any chance of getting your complaint resolved, you need to find the right person to talk to. Sounds easy, right? Well, it often turns out to be much more complicated than you thought.

It really is amazing how shy and withdrawn (I’m being polite) some organizations are, not posting relevant contact details on their websites, even for customer services. Fortunately, I enjoy detective work and I enjoy the challenge of tracking down these elusive souls. But it shouldn’t be that hard.

Today, while I don’t want to quit my job as a regular Money Mail Reader Champion, I’m sharing my top tips for investigating and resolving complaints. It means you can try to resolve your case before the last resort is contacting Sally Sorts It.

Detective Tip 1: Cast the net far and wide

First, if you’re not sure who to talk to about a complaint, or if customer service isn’t responsive, a determined Internet search will be necessary.

This usually involves a bit of lateral thinking about internet search terms. I often search for press releases or reports hidden in cyberspace that reveal, buried in the depths, the direct email, landline or mobile phone number of an appropriate person.

Some of the contacts I’ve dug up this way have expressed surprise when they find out it’s me on the other end of the phone.

Companies House is also a good source for company names and locations, and these details can help you with your search.

I often find that the online professional network LinkedIn can throw up the names of people I want to talk to, in communications departments, for example.

Created to provide alternatives to premium phone numbers that won’t cost a fortune to call, the website saynoto0870.com lists a variety of options you can dial for businesses and organizations.

If you don’t have internet access, enlist a tech-savvy friend to help you with the legwork. Or ask at your local library. Many have computers where you can access the Internet, often free of charge.

If you get nowhere with customer services, go to the top. The ceoemail.com website publishes a list of email addresses of the CEOs of many companies.

Problems are often resolved quickly and successfully using the contacts obtained from this site.

It won’t necessarily be the CEO who sorts things out, but it could mean your complaint is moving up the queue.

If your efforts are met with silence, consider Twitter, though I’ve had mixed results this way. And CC sally@dailymail.co.uk when you complain. That can have a big impact.

Detective Tip #2: Gather the Evidence

Make sure you have all your ducks in a row to support a complaint, such as booking emails, references and receipts and any evidence that something went wrong.

For example, if an item you’ve ordered arrives broken, take pictures. If a train or plane is cancelled, take a picture of the information board.

When you contact customer service, keep a record of what is said and when. Write everything down in chronological order.

If possible, keep track of everything in writing, ideally by email, as it’s less likely to get lost, or at least easier to refer to and forward, if necessary.

You can strengthen a case if the same problem affects other customers. Look at reviews on websites like Feefo and Trustpilot for similar complaints, as they can provide useful ammunition when you demand a repair.

Companies often monitor postings on these sites and send people messages promising to look into their problem.

Detective Tip 3: Understand your rights

Knowing your rights can help pave the way to a quick resolution.

If you accurately cite the rules to the offending organization in an initial complaint, you’ll know they mean business.

There are strict laws in place to protect consumers when things go wrong. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 provides several forms of protection if products and services are not up to standard or if an item breaks before it should.

Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act is very effective legislation for anyone who buys something for more than £100 and less than £30,000 with their credit card.

The rules say that the card company must help if there is a problem, such as if the item doesn’t arrive or is defective.

A similar arrangement for purchases made under £100 or with a debit card is ‘chargeback’. Although not legally binding, banks often comply with it.

Another important law for those who buy anything online or over the phone is the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013.

Because a shopper hasn’t seen or touched their purchase like they would in a store, they get a 14-day cooling-off period in which they can return items for a refund of the purchase price, no quibble.

Exceptions include perishable purchases such as flowers, custom items, copyable products such as DVDs and software, and travel tickets.

Detective Tip #4: Be Patient or Change Tactics

A good tactic to get results is to be patient and polite. I get better results by treating people the way I would like to be treated.

Being courteous to a call handler is more likely to lead to rewards.

It’s no secret that many companies have reduced their customer services in recent years.

This hangover from Covid is still being felt, with many people turning to online bot chat services rather than an actual member of staff. These are anathema to me.

They rarely understand the most basic question I ask, like: ‘Can you tell me the phone number of your press office?’

If you manage to get a customer service phone number, be prepared to wait in long lines.

Put your phone on speakerphone so you can get on with other tasks while you wait.

If you’re held in a queue for an hour and cut off when you get to position three from the front (yes, this has happened to me), try another tactic.

Call the main number again, listen to the other ‘options’ and select something other than customer services.

When testing with ‘sales’ or ‘advertising’, I sometimes quickly reached out to a helpful person who then escalated my query.

Of course, it does not always work, since strangely some companies do not allow their sales agents or even customer service to transmit messages to other departments or disclose their contact information.

Be sure to record calls on hold in a notepad for more ammunition. Write down the time you called, the wait time, who you spoke to, and what number you dialed.

Detective Tip #5: Make a Clear Case for the Bounty

So, you know your rights and you have your documents, now is the time to put your complaint in writing.

My number 1 rule is stick to the facts and don’t let your emotions get the better of you.

There are plenty of letter templates available online to help you keep your arguments concise and professional. Try citiesadvice.org.uk.

It is worth asking for a response before a certain date and explaining how you want the complaint resolved.

Be sure to include as many contact details as possible to make it easy for them to get in touch. Ideally, these should include your home phone number, your mobile phone number, email address, and home address.

Detective Tip #6: Look up ‘Sally Commands It’

If you hit a brick wall with your complaint, then it’s time you wrote to me.

It’s best to email sally@dailymail.co.uk, but you can also send me a letter by post. For my direction, check out this week’s column.

Always give permission to speak to the offending organization, and don’t forget to include their phone number and email address, if you have one.

