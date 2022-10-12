Our Secret Spot Sydney: Swinging couple say sleeping with other people IMPROVES their relationship

A couple have revealed how ‘swinging’ has made their relationship stronger than ever – as long as they always do it together and don’t hit the streets separately.

This was told by sex club owner Jess, 30, and event planner Jay, 46 Kyle and Jackie O they met ‘the traditional way on Tinder’ two years ago and started dating soon after.

At the time, Jess was still with her ex-fiancé, Lawrence, who is still her business partner at Our secret place in Sydney’s Annandale.

As things progressed between Jess and Jay, an event planner, they decided to ‘close’ their relationship a bit and exclude other partners.

To compensate for the lack of sexual diversity, Jess, who is bisexual and has been in non-monogamous relationships for a decade, suggested swinging.

“I’m pretty open about things, so when she brought it up I thought it was worth a shot,” Jay said.

The first time they ‘tried it’ was also Jay’s first ever ‘group sex experience’.

“We had a foursome with my best friend and her partner,” Jess explained.

Jay loves open communication in his relationships and says the swinging lifestyle really works for him because the couple is always checking in on each other, talking about boundaries and connecting even when they’re with others.

“We always look at each other in the moment,” she explained.

And when things get uncomfortable, they can quickly escalate.

‘You definitely have points where you feel awkward. I remember one time I was pulled into a position that I felt really uncomfortable in, Jay said.

“A position that Jess and I do and I just couldn’t get my head back,” he said.

This is where Jess’s intuition and intimate knowledge of her partner shined through.

“I looked over at him and he was like a deer in the headlights,” she said.

‘I could feel his face change and realized he was having a freak out moment. So I pulled him in. brought things back in so it was just us.’

Jay says he doesn’t get jealous when Jess is with other people – because he ‘just wants her to be happy’.

But they have strong limits: they only swing together, and they mostly swing with females.

“I’m more attracted to women,” Jess said.

“I’m happy with Jay as the man in my life,” she added when Kyle asked if they would ever consider a threesome with a man.

Jess said she doesn’t think she could ever rule out swinging completely — but doesn’t mind having periods on and off.

‘It has been such a beneficial change for me. It’s also such an adaptable lifestyle that even if we choose to take some time off to focus on ourselves or build a family, we could do that and have our relationship closed until we felt the urge to return to the lifestyle, she said to FEMAIL.

‘Swinging has definitely improved my relationship both with my friends and partner. It has allowed me to be honest with myself about what I require from a partner, as well as how I need to be as a person to be happy.’

Jess runs Our Secret Spot in Annandale, Sydney’s inner west. She says new people who want to try swinging should sit down with their partner and talk about their limits before trying the lifestyle.

In the segment, Kyle appeared shocked by ‘how normal’ the pair were, but declined an invitation to their club.