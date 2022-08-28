Our relationships counsellor answers your problems: I’m worried my son’s new wife is a gold-digger

Q Our son got married eight months ago after a whirlwind romance, but his marriage already seems to be in trouble. He was devastated when his previous ten-year relationship ended and I feared he would recover.

Although his new wife seemed charming at first, I was afraid she would turn out to be a gold digger. Unfortunately, that now appears to be the case.

Our son was fired from his well-paid job two months ago. He is 35 (she is 33) and has had a lot of success.

But he hates the City treadmill and wants to use his reward for a career switch. That would mean tightening their belts: fewer vacations, no new cars.

His wife is furious and says it is not what she expected and that he should look for a new job. She points out that they can’t afford to have children if he doesn’t earn that much (he really wants to be a father).

I think he should end it but our son keeps making excuses for her and says she is in shock and will calm down. I think he’s left alone because his previous breakup was so painful and he doesn’t want to go through it again. How can I help him see meaning?

A Unfortunately, it sounds like your son got into this marriage a bit hastily. As you rightly suggest, maybe he wanted a new relationship so badly after the pain of his previous one that he only saw what he wanted to see in his new bride.

You might give her the benefit of the doubt and believe that beneath her anger lies the real fear that raising a child would indeed be difficult without a more reliable income. At 33, her biological clock may be screaming at her to have children.

However, that could show more kindness than she deserves. Because I agree it sounds like she was drawn (at least in part) to your son’s success and the lifestyle it would buy.

While practicalities matter on one level—it may not be the ideal time to retrain—marriage is ultimately meant to be a partnership. If he hated his job that much, she wouldn’t want him to do a similar job.

Instead, she should help him find a compromise. A little more understanding wouldn’t hurt either, because excess can be a huge blow to self-esteem.

If this relationship is so rocky in the beginning, it doesn’t bode well for the future. So talk to your son and ask him very kindly and subtly if he really thinks he will be happy in the long run and whether breaking up now, as painful as it may be, might be better than doing it in a few years.

If she really is a gold digger, chances are she will make the decision for him and leave soon after if she doesn’t like the changes in her lifestyle.

SHOULD I TELL MY COLLEAGUE HE IS A LIAR?

Q A new employee, a young man, recently joined the small company where I worked for many years. He seems pleasant enough, maybe a little anxious, and has fitted in well.

Recently, however, he made a minor clerical error and when our boss came over to check what had gone wrong, he did not admit that he was responsible but suggested that it was one of our other colleagues (who was not present that day) – someone with whom I am very close.

Luckily it was nothing serious and our boss is a reasonable woman so we just corrected it – and nothing more was said. However, I feel really bad for not sticking up for my boyfriend – she has no idea the new guy was blaming her. Should I let her know what happened or say something to our new colleague? I hate confrontations.

A I know you feel sorry for your girlfriend, but telling her could make things worse. She may be upset, and it may worsen the relationship between her and your new co-worker, which would create an uncomfortable work environment for them—and you—in the future.

But you have to say something to him. Don’t see it as a confrontation, but as an opportunity for him to learn an important life lesson.

So kindly explain that you know he was probably afraid of making a mistake in his new job, you understand that and don’t intend to tell anyone. But make it clear that he cannot blame anyone else.

Tell him it’s okay to make mistakes every now and then – everyone does – but people will respect him more if he admits them. Also let him know that you should say something if he does it again.