Our relationships counsellor answers your problems: My son is being blackmailed over his baby

Q My 39 year old son fell in love with a Brazilian girl he met on Tinder. They talked for six months, she said she loved him – and he went to South America to be with her for three months. Almost immediately (the first week!) she got pregnant. My son was happy and full of plans for her to come to England to get married.

He was even happier when their little boy was born. Then came the postpartum depression and everything changed. She was critical and said hurtful things; she oscillated between being loving and hateful. She refused to write my son’s name on the birth certificate.

A few months ago, he went to Brazil for two weeks to meet his child for the first time. He was allowed to see him twice, but had to stay in a hotel. Every day he was told he could see his baby, then his girlfriend changed her mind. My son came home heartbroken. He has sent her almost half of his salary since the child was born.

Although she has sent him videos and pictures, she has also ‘blocked’ him for periods of time. Recently she moved and refused to tell him her new address. She says that if he doesn’t keep sending money, she will cut off all contact.

I love my son for being honorable and wanted to support his child, but it has become blackmail. He says he can’t give up on his son, even though he now thinks this woman is evil. What should I do?

ONE I don’t think your son’s so-called girlfriend has postpartum depression. I fear the reality is that this baby is clearly not his. Unfortunately, it appears he has been the victim of a scam – possibly in collaboration with the baby’s real father.

It suggests that his ‘girlfriend’ claimed to have become pregnant within a week. The fact that she also does not want to put him on the birth certificate speaks volumes. I’m sure she wouldn’t agree to a DNA test. I think you should take the possibility that he has been cheated on with your son.

At first he might find it difficult to accept it, but in time it will come as a relief. He may feel rather silly or naive. However, scammers tend to target those who are friendly. Instead, your son should feel proud of his good heart.

But I suspect that before he met this woman, he might have been quite lonely. It sounds like she put on a very convincing act of being massively in love with him until he got hooked. I hope that when he realizes the truth, it will help him put this whole painful, horrible experience behind him – and start looking to the future.

He might want to consider counseling because both his confidence in women and self-esteem must have taken a hit. He could try relate.org.uk or ask his GP for a referral. He could also contact stepchange.org for help getting back on his feet financially.

I CAN’T FACE MY SUCCESSFUL SISTER’S PARTY

Q I don’t want to go to my little sister’s 60th birthday party. We get on well enough and haven’t argued since growing up – it’s just that she and her husband are wealthy and successful and she’s incredibly glamorous. It stands in stark contrast to my own life.

My husband and I still have a strong marriage of over 30 years, but have faced many financial difficulties and our daughter, whom we love dearly, has been a huge challenge. My sister is oblivious to our problems and I think she is a bit superficial. Her party will be full of her successful and stylish friends and I don’t know what to say to them.

ONE I wouldn’t blame you for telling a white lie to get out of it, but that might only make you feel guilty. Don’t be dismissive of your situation. A happy marriage with such endurance in the face of so many challenges is a huge success in itself – and an unfortunately elusive one for many.

You’d be surprised how many ‘glamorous and successful’ people often manage their own struggles. High achievement can mask deep insecurity or the curse of perfectionism.

So put on a fabulous dress (borrowed if necessary), dye your hair some gray (even if only temporarily), put on lots of perfume (it’s a mood booster) and walk with as much confidence as you can muster.

The best tip for parties is to ask questions – many people hate small talk and the most interesting conversations are the ones that dig a little deeper. Ask the guests what things have made them the happiest or saddest in their lives. It can spark fascinating conversations.