Thursday, December 8, 2022
Our plastic problems are worse than you think | All Hail

From: Salvation

Why we can’t recycle to get out of the planet’s plastic crisis.

Plastics are the lifeblood of a modern culture of speed, convenience and disposability – but we rarely ask ourselves: Where did it all come from?

What many people don’t realize is that 98 percent of plastics inputs are fossil fuels. Extracting these fossil fuels is just the beginning of a long chain of toxic processes involved in the plastic life cycle.

In the fourth episode of Everyone greets the planet – a series that delves into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change – Ali Rae speaks with Greenpeace USA co-executive director Annie Leonard; Sharon Lavigne, “Cancer Alley” campaigner; and environmental engineer; Yuyun Ismawati.

