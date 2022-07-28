Our neighbour removed their carpets, what can we do about noise?

My partner and I live in the flat on the ground floor of a historic conversion. Our new neighbor above has decided to do a full renovation.

This included removing all carpets and replacing the old floor with what we suspect is laminate or wood.

The sound wasn’t great before, but now it’s unbearable. Every footstep can be heard loud and clear. It’s like sitting on the inside of a drum kit.

We checked our rental agreement and it says carpeting is required. Will this likely be the same in their lease?

We told them the noise is unbearable now but they just shrugged like it wasn’t their problem.

Either they have to fix what they did, or we will be forced to sell and move on. The latter does not seem fair to us.

How can we challenge them in this? If they had messed with the floor, shouldn’t they have installed soundproofing? Via email.

Ed Magnus of This is Money replies: Sound disputes like this are a common problem. Unfortunately, for those living in condo conversions, the chances of being at the mercy of non-existent soundproofing or noisy neighbors is almost a given.

Approaching your neighbor and discussing the matter diplomatically should always be the first step.

This may include discussing the prospect of installing soundproofing between the flats and sharing the costs.

Failing that, maybe it’s time to explore more extreme avenues.

To provide advice to our reader, we spoke to Paula Higginsfounder of the HomeOwners Alliance and Gary Rycroftattorney and partner at law firm Joseph A. Jones & Co.

We also spoke with Phil Lyons senior technical advisor at the Soundproofing Store and Anna Thompsonhead of engagement at Local Authority Building Control in England and Wales.

What should they do first?

Paula Higgins: The first port of call is to check the neighbors’ lease. If you have a clause stating that the floors must be carpeted, chances are your neighbor has the same obligation.

You could start by letting them hear the noise first hand and pointing out that they are violating their lease.

I don’t know if you own your neighbor’s property or if there is a separate owner. If there is an heir, you can inform the heir.

The leaseholder can issue a warning or initiate legal proceedings against your neighbors for rent violations.

If you own a part of the land with your neighbors, you can try to move them to the First Property Court.

But this should be seen as a last resort, as disputes with neighbors can be stressful and become annoying.

What if the neighbor violates the lease?

Gary Rycroft replies: It’s downright unfair that you think you might have to sell because of your neighbors’ selfish behavior.

I would also call it unlawful conduct, in the sense that you have the benefit of a lease with an express agreement for the floor to be carpeted.

Such a covenant in a lease is a legally binding promise to do or not to do something.

In this case, the requirement that the floors in your building be carpeted will be a deliberate decision made at the time the leases were signed to ensure the enjoyment of the building for all users.

The question is how to enforce the covenant. The answer to that is that the owner of the property often has the right to take action against any leaseholder who violates a covenant in the lease.

You do not say who your rightful claimant is. In a converted historic building, each of the individual flats may own a share of the open ground. Or your leases can be drafted in such a way that you, as an adjacent flat, can enforce the covenants in the leases of the other flats.

The ultimate sanction for covenant violations in a lease is often for the violator to forfeit the lease, meaning they lose their condo.

That should get them to sit up and take this seriously. Before engaging the big guns of a specialist attorney to write a claim letter, try a friendly but firm approach to explaining all this.

What happens if someone loses their lease?

Gary Rycroft replies: It is a lengthy procedure that leads to forfeiture because the point is that the leaseholder loses the lease with no fee.

So it’s quite a sanction with teeth, but in 25 years I’ve never seen it come to the point where tenant farmers are sensible before endangering such a large property.

Has their neighbor ignored the building codes?

Anna Thompson replies: For existing apartments there are no relevant building regulations or requirements where floors are replaced.

As a last resort, you may also want to consider installing corrective soundproofing, which can be expensive but very successful, provided it is designed and installed by acoustic experts.

If you sold, you should report the problem to the neighbors, so it’s probably better to fix the problem and stay put.

How does sound insulation work?

Phil Lyons replies: Unfortunately, this is a common problem with current fashion trends that promote hard floors more than carpet.

The harder the floor surface, the more impact vibrations are created by things like footsteps, dragging furniture, etc. That vibration can then easily spread through the structure to your side.

If you can force your neighbor to install soundproofing, you will want to use a product that both adds mass to the floor to reduce the air portion of the sound, and resilience to dampen the impact on the floor and reduce the force of the impact, thereby minimizing the vibration.

If you need to fix the problem on your end, you can significantly increase your ceiling’s noise reduction by installing a suspended, resilient, acoustic ceiling.

This will again add extra mass to the structure to block the airborne part of the sound, but instead of being firmly attached to the structure allowing vibrations to travel through it, it will be decoupled from the structure, causing the ceiling can dampen and absorb the vibrations.

Are there any other soundproofing alternatives?

Ed Magnus of This is Money replies: One possible possibility worth considering is whether you can take legal action against the developer or builder and possibly force them to pay for improvements.

Residential soundproofing regulations came into effect in July 2003 and also cover apartment conversions. They impose certain requirements on the separation of walls, floors and ceilings between different buildings.

If you believe that your home violates these rules, you can take legal action against the developer or builder, possibly forcing them to pay for improvements.

This requires you to do a sound test to prove that the sound was of an unacceptable level.

However, the regulations do not apply retroactively – so if your flat was remodeled before 2003, no legal action can be taken against the developer or builder.

If the noise from above becomes antisocial – such as late night parties, loud music or dogs barking, you may report it as a nuisance to your municipality.

However, if the noise comes from normal daily life rather than antisocial activities, a complaint to the council will almost certainly not be successful.

In this case, your neighbor just walking around the property probably wouldn’t be considered antisocial.

Therefore, in all likelihood, the best solution will be to try to reach an amicable settlement with your neighbor.

It may also be worth investigating the usefulness and cost of soundproofing.

And if the worst happens (if your neighbor’s lease is the same as yours), you can sue them for violating the terms of their lease by removing the carpet.