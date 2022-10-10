Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

The moon currently moves 3.8 cm from Earth every year. Credit: Shutterstock



Looking up at the moon in the night sky, you would never imagine it moving slowly away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA’s Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the moon. These have shown that the moon is currently moves 3.8 cm away from Earth every year.

If we take the current rate of recession of the moon and project it back in time, we get a collision between the earth and the moon about 1.5 billion years ago. However, the moon was formed about 4.5 billion years agomeaning the current recession rate is a poor guide to the past.

Together with our fellow researchers from University of Utrecht and the University of GenevaWe have used a combination of techniques to obtain information about the distant past of our solar system.

We recently discovered the perfect place to explore the long-term history of our retreating moon. And it’s not from studying the moon itself, but from reading signals in ancient rock layers on Earth. Our latest study appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Read between the layers

in the beautiful Karijini National Park in western Australia, several fissures cut through 2.5 billion-year-old, rhythmically stratified sediments. These sediments are streaked iron formations, consisting of distinctive layers of iron and silica-rich minerals once widely deposited on the ocean floor and now found on the oldest parts of the Earth’s crust.

Cliff exposures at Joffre Falls show how layers of reddish-brown iron formation slightly less than a meter thick alternate with dark, thinner horizons at regular intervals.

The Joffre Gorge in Karijini National Park in western Australia, with regular alternations between reddish brown, harder rock and a softer, clay-rich rock (indicated by the arrows) with an average thickness of 85 cm. These alternations are attributed to past climate changes caused by variations in the eccentricity of the Earth’s orbit. Credit: Frits Hilgen, author provided



The dark intervals are composed of a softer type of rock that is more prone to erosion. A closer look at the outcrops reveals the presence of an additionally regular, smaller variation. Rock surfaces, polished by seasonal river water flowing through the canyon, reveal a pattern of alternating white, reddish, and blue-grey layers.

In 1972, Australian geologist AF Trendall posed the question about: the origin of the various scales of cyclical, recurring patterns visible in these ancient rock layers. He suggested the patterns could be related to previous climate variations caused by the so-called “Milankovitch cycles.”

Cyclical Climate Changes

The Milankovitch Cycles describe how small, periodic changes in the shape of the Earth’s orbit and the orientation of its axis affect the distribution of sunlight received by the Earth over years.

Currently, the dominant Milankovitch cycles change every 400,000 years, 100,000 years, 41,000 years, and 21,000 years. These variations exert a strong control over our climate over long periods of time.

Important examples of the influence of Milankovitch climate forcing in the past are the occurrence of extremely cold or warm periodslike wetter or drier regional climate conditions.

These climate changes have significantly altered Earth’s surface conditions, such as: the size of lakes. They are the explanation for the periodic greening of the Sahara desert and low oxygen levels in the deep ocean. Milankovitch cycles have also impacted the migration and evolution of flora and fauna including our own kind.

And the signatures of these changes are readable cyclical changes in sedimentary rock.

Rhythmically alternating layers of white, reddish and/or blue-grey rock with an average thickness of about 10 cm (see arrows). The alternations, interpreted as a signal from Earth’s precession cycle, help us estimate the distance between Earth and the moon 2.46 billion years ago. Credit: Frits Hilgen



Included wobbles

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is directly related to the frequency of one of the Milankovitch cycles:the climatic precession cycle. This cycle arises from the precession (wobble) or changing orientation of the Earth’s axis of rotation over time. This cycle currently has a duration of ~21,000 years, but this period would have been shorter in the past when the moon was closer to Earth.

This means that if we can first find Milankovitch cycles in ancient sediments and then find a signal of the Earth’s wobble and determine its period, we can estimate the distance between the Earth and the Moon at the time the sediments were dropped.

Our previous research showed: that Milankovitch cycles can be preserved in an ancient banded iron formation in South Africasupporting Trendall’s theory.

The banded iron formations in Australia were probably deposited in the same ocean like the South African rocks, about 2.5 billion years ago. However, the cyclical variations in the Australian rocks are better exposed, allowing us to study the variations with much higher resolution.

Our analysis of the Australian banded iron formation showed that the rocks contain multiple scales of cyclic variations that repeat at approximately 10 and 85 cm intervals. Combining these thicknesses with the rate at which the sediments were deposited, we found that these cyclical variations occurred approximately every 11,000 and 100,000 years.

Therefore, our analysis suggested that the 11,000 cycle observed in the rocks is likely related to the climatic precession cycle, with a much shorter period than the current ~21,000 years. We then used this precession signal to calculate the distance between the earth and the moon 2.46 billion years ago.

We found that the moon was then about 60,000 kilometers closer to Earth (that distance is about 1.5 times the circumference of the Earth). This would make the length of a day much shorter than it is now, about 17 hours instead of the current 24 hours.

We found that the moon was about 60,000 kilometers closer to Earth 2.46 billion years ago. Credit: Shutterstock



Understanding the dynamics of the solar system

Research in astronomy has produced models for: the formation of our solar systemand observations of current conditions.

Our study and some research by others represents one of the few methods to obtain real data on the evolution of our solar system, and will be crucial for future models of the earth-moon system.

It is amazing that the dynamics of the solar system of the past can be determined from small variations in ancient sedimentary rocks. However, one key data point does not give us a complete understanding of the evolution of the Earth-moon system.

We now need other reliable data and new modeling approaches to track the moon’s evolution through time. And our research team has already started the hunt for the next set of rocks that could help us find more clues about the history of the solar system.

