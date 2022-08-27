Our first steps? Fossil may bolster case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to an upright-walking creature that was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now the researchers are back with more evidence that they say strengthens their case.
Their new study, published Wednesday, analyzed arm and leg fossils found near the skull in Africa, looking for signs of walking on two legs rather than on all fours. When early humans began to walk upright, it marked a key moment in our split away from monkeys
In the article in the journal Nature, researchers are again placing the creature just on the human side of that evolutionary divide. The fossil species, called Sahelanthropus tchadensis, walked upright while still able to climb trees, they reported.
The species has been dated to about 7 million years ago, making it by far the oldest known human ancestor. That’s about a million years older than other early known hominins.
But it has been a source of heated debate since the fossils were first unearthed in Chad in 2001.
Researchers — also led by scientists from the University of Poitiers in France — initially looked at the fossil creature’s skull, teeth and jaw. They argued that the creature must have walked on two legs and held his head upright, based on the location of the hole in the skull where the spinal cord connects to the brain.
Other experts were not swayed by the early evidence.
The latest work involves a femur that was not initially linked to S. tchadensis and had not been studied for years. Other researchers at the French university found the bone in the lab’s collection and realized it probably belonged to the fossil species.
Compared to bones from other species, the femur corresponded better to upright-walking humans than to knuckle-walking monkeys, according to the study.
“There’s not one function. There’s just a total pattern of functions,” study co-author Franck Guy said of their analysis at a news conference.
Still, the debate over the species is likely to continue.
Ashley Hammond, a scientist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, said more research is needed to pinpoint the creature’s place on the evolutionary tree.
“I’m not quite convinced yet,” Hammond said. “This could also be another fossil monkey.”
Another researcher at the French university, Roberto Macchiarelli, had previously examined the femur and determined that the species was probably a monkey. Looking at the new study, Macchiarelli said he still doesn’t believe the species was a hominin, though it has sometimes walked on two legs.
Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program, said the femur puts the species on “better footing” as a possible early human ancestor. But the real confirmation comes down to a common saying in the field: “Show me more fossils.”
G. Daver et al, Postcranial evidence of late Miocene hominin bipedalism in Chad, Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04901-z
