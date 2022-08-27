Our first steps? Fossil may bolster case for earliest ancestor

This photo from the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from the left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnas, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient Chadian hominin species, walked upright — adding evidence that it is the earliest human ancestor unearthed to date, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. Credit: Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP



Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to an upright-walking creature that was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now the researchers are back with more evidence that they say strengthens their case.

Their new study, published Wednesday, analyzed arm and leg fossils found near the skull in Africa, looking for signs of walking on two legs rather than on all fours. When early humans began to walk upright, it marked a key moment in our split away from monkeys

In the article in the journal Nature, researchers are again placing the creature just on the human side of that evolutionary divide. The fossil species, called Sahelanthropus tchadensis, walked upright while still able to climb trees, they reported.

The species has been dated to about 7 million years ago, making it by far the oldest known human ancestor. That’s about a million years older than other early known hominins.

But it has been a source of heated debate since the fossils were first unearthed in Chad in 2001.

Researchers — also led by scientists from the University of Poitiers in France — initially looked at the fossil creature’s skull, teeth and jaw. They argued that the creature must have walked on two legs and held his head upright, based on the location of the hole in the skull where the spinal cord connects to the brain.

This illustration from the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows different forms of exercise practiced by Sahelanthropus tchadensis. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient Chadian hominin species, walked upright — adding evidence that it is the earliest human ancestor unearthed to date, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. Credit: Sabine Riffaut, Guillaume Daver, Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP



Other experts were not swayed by the early evidence.

The latest work involves a femur that was not initially linked to S. tchadensis and had not been studied for years. Other researchers at the French university found the bone in the lab’s collection and realized it probably belonged to the fossil species.

Compared to bones from other species, the femur corresponded better to upright-walking humans than to knuckle-walking monkeys, according to the study.

“There’s not one function. There’s just a total pattern of functions,” study co-author Franck Guy said of their analysis at a news conference.

Still, the debate over the species is likely to continue.

Ashley Hammond, a scientist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, said more research is needed to pinpoint the creature’s place on the evolutionary tree.

This photo from the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossils that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient Chadian hominin species, walked upright — adding evidence that it is the earliest human ancestor unearthed to date, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. Credit: MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP



This photo from the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of an analysis conducted to find out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From the left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient Chadian hominin species, walked upright — adding evidence that it is the earliest human ancestor unearthed to date, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. Credit: Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP



In this photo from the University of Poitiers in August 2022, researchers Franck Guy, left, and Guillaume Daver sit together at the PALEVOPRIM laboratory in Poitiers, France. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient Chadian hominin species, walked upright — adding evidence that it is the earliest human ancestor unearthed to date, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. Credit: PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP



“I’m not quite convinced yet,” Hammond said. “This could also be another fossil monkey.”

Another researcher at the French university, Roberto Macchiarelli, had previously examined the femur and determined that the species was probably a monkey. Looking at the new study, Macchiarelli said he still doesn’t believe the species was a hominin, though it has sometimes walked on two legs.

Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program, said the femur puts the species on “better footing” as a possible early human ancestor. But the real confirmation comes down to a common saying in the field: “Show me more fossils.”

Study of partial left femur suggests that Sahelanthropus tchadensis was not a hominid after all

More information:

G. Daver et al, Postcranial evidence of late Miocene hominin bipedalism in Chad, Nature (2022). G. Daver et al, Postcranial evidence of late Miocene hominin bipedalism in Chad,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04901-z

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.