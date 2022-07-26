‘Our fans gave us a lot of inspiration’: England boss Sarina Wiegman calls on fans support

England manager Sarina Wiegman has called on supporters to roar her side to victory as the Lionesses look to end their curse tonight in the semi-final against Sweden at Bramall Lane.

The last three major tournaments have all ended in defeat at this stage, but Wiegman insists England will not dwell on the past as they try to secure their place in the European Championship final at Wembley.

“It’s necessary to be in the now,” Wiegman said. “You always have to learn from the experience and take out the things that are needed to get better, to learn. But there’s no point in talking about that all the time now.

England boss Sarina Wiegman has called on supporters to roar the Lionesses to victory

“The team is ready to play the best game against Sweden and hopefully inspire the nation.

“I think it will be a very exciting match. They are number 2 in the FIFA rankings. We know that they have performed very well in recent years, they have always performed well.

Reaching the semi-finals was already very nice. We saw that we brought a lot of inspiration, but I think our fans have also given us a lot of inspiration.

‘I hope they will bring us a lot of energy again. It was really an extra dimension, what we had in our last matches. That is very exciting and we hope that we will make them proud again.’

The Lionesses expect a tough game against the number 2 ranked Swedes in the semi-finals

There will be live screenings of the England semi-final in Trafalgar Square and various fan parks across the country. Millie Bright, who played England’s last two semi-final defeats, revealed that home crowd support was crucial. “It’s the answer we’ve been looking for and wanted in the women’s game,” she said. “In this tournament, the crowd was incredible.

“It shows the growth of the game and the direction we want to take.”

While a calm Wiegman and Bright brushed aside questions about the importance of tonight’s game, Sweden came out to criticize UEFA for using VAR during the tournament.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side had ruled out goals for offside against Switzerland and Belgium, but former Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson claimed the VAR lines had been drawn incorrectly.

Mille Bright (No. 6) has made clear the importance of fan support during the tournament

“If you’re talking about the complaint that our staff made, it’s clear, we haven’t seen it ourselves, but a Swedish referee at home in a studio pointed out that they had drawn the line wrong,” Gerhardsson said.

“My feeling is sometimes that we have too much faith in VAR, you don’t know until the referee blows ‘game on’ whether it’s a goal or not. “We will have to hope that they have looked at improving themselves for the semi-finals.”

Sweden also claimed that UEFA uses half as many cameras as it does in men’s football.

Their striker Kosovare Asllani said: “Using 50 percent fewer cameras in our tournament than in the men’s game is a real disaster because the decisions cannot be made with the same precision.

“So it’s not just for us, there are other teams. There are situations where you should have more cameras and that can be very decisive.’