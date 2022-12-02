Our biggest hope: The rise of Harry Souttar

And again against Denmark, it was Souttar’s tackle and then calm distribution from the Australian box that set off the move that unleashed Mathew Leckie for the breakaway goal. Souttar’s match stats were erratic – against Tunisia his pass completion rate was 100 per cent and won every tackle he attempted – but don’t tell the full story of blocking three goal shots and winning back possession in dangerous areas. Graham Arnold expects English Premier League clubs to be clamoring to sign defender Harry Souttar. Credit:Getty Then there was “the tackle”. With two minutes left on the clock, Souttar raced down the field to cover for fellow centre-back Kye Rowles and cleared Tunisian striker Taha Yassine Khenissi when the striker was through on goal. Was it up there with the greatest moments in Socceroo history? “It’s hard to say, frankly,” said former Socceroos striker John Aloisi, who himself has been at the center of some battle moments. “It was great, but then there’s Mark Schwarzer’s big penalties to take us to the World Cup, Timmy’s goals against Japan, Harry’s moment against Croatia. We will have to wait until after the tournament to decide.”

Loading For midfielder Jackson Irvine, it was “up there, right up there with the very best defender, midfielder, forward – it’s one of the best individual displays I’ve seen.” ‘He’s huge, isn’t he? Literally,” said midfielder Riley McGree. “He can move, he can play, he’s such an important player for us.” Jamie Maclaren described him as a “mountain of men”. The game plan against Argentina is a closely guarded secret, but experts agree on the vital need to have as much possession as possible. SBS football analyst Craig Foster told Nine the key was to harass the Argentines when they got the ball.

“When they have it, they have incredibly creative players, not just Messi. Julian Alvarez, who plays for Manchester City, came on, scored, did a great job against Poland. So there will be a lot of gaps to close, if you will , and it will be a difficult task. Loading Foster predicted that Arnold would tinker with a winning line-up and start an extra defender – likely Bailey Wright, who came on against Denmark in the second half and helped steady the ship as the Danes ramped up waves of attacks. “That’s how Saudi Arabia beat them in the first game, with a back five, so I expect we’ll probably line up that way,” said Foster. Ivanovic isn’t so sure. “I think I would keep a back four. We put them in midfield. As long as we don’t lean back too much, we can hold them and maybe beat them. I’m optimistic, to be honest.”