Ottawa police board meeting disrupted by activists demanding answers

Ottawa police announced Monday evening that one person has been charged with causing disorder after “several persons became combative and verbally abusive towards members of the public and refused leave the premises” during the meeting

Publishing date:

Nov 29, 2022 • 20 hours ago • 4 minute read

17 Comments

Robin Browne, coleader of the 613-819 Black Hub. Photo by Ashley Fraser / Postmedia Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs were confronted Monday morning by local activists who disrupted proceedings with what they called an “act of civil disobedience”.

“We’re done being ignored while you ignore basic democratic principles,” Robin Browne, co-lead of 613-819 Black Hub was announced during a five-minute presentation before the board. “So, this evening, things are going to happen a little differently.”

Register to receive the daily headline news from Ottawa Citizen (a division of Postmedia Network Inc.).

Clicking the “Sign up” button signifies that you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter. 416-383-2300| 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300

He He stated that he didn’t get up from his chair in the city hall committee room until his colleague asked four questions.

Bailey Gauthier demanded to know if the board would return to a hybrid structure for its meetings, allowing online delegations (they must now be in person); whether the police would be included in the mayor’s promise of a line-by-line audit of city hall budgets; whether the board would freeze the police budget until that audit was complete; and whether it would commission an independent, human rights-based review of the police service.

“With all due respect, I’m not leaving this chair until you answer our questions,” Browne announced.

After He refused multiple requests to leave the board and continued his work. Suzanne Valiquet was elected interim board chair. The meeting was rescheduled for 15 minutes.

With Browne and Gauthier still seated at the table, the board raced through key items in its agenda in under five minutes, without any discussion. During the brief proceedings, Gauthier played a Tin flute.

After the meeting adjourned, according to Ottawa police, “several individuals became combative, verbally abusive to members of the public and refused to leave the premises.” One person was taken into custody, charged with causing a disturbance and released on the condition they not return to the city hall building.

Browne stated Tuesday that he considered the evening successful in an interview. “They (board members) needed to see that they’ve pushed a certain group of people far enough that we’re willing to do that stuff, and risk being arrested,” he said. “They got to see what democracy looks like.”

Browne stated that he didn’t know the person who was arrested, as he had left the city hall at that point.

He Browne stated that he plans to apply to be a delegate at the next meeting of the police board. “It will be really interesting to see if I’m banned,” he said.

Browne said the treatment of former Chief Peter Sloly — he believes Sloly was undermined from within the service — has hardened the views of 613-819 Black Hub. He said the group wants to “completely rethink and reimagine community safety” rather than simply reform the service.

Monday’s police services board meeting represents the second time in the past week that a public board has been unable to complete its agenda because of unruly members of the public.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board couldn’t vote last Tuesday on the imposition of mask rules because people opposed to such mandates disrupted it with heckling, jeers and heckling. The meeting was moved online, police were summoned and the vote was delayed.

Monday’s police board meeting adjourned without considering a series of reports on human rights, racial profiling and workplace management.

According to the workplace management report, the police service will send 30 recruits to Ontario Police College next month. This is to compensate for an unexpected increase in retirements.

This will be the third largest group of recruits that begin the process to become Ottawa police officers by 2022.

The police service projects annual retirements based on historical averages and demographics, but the numbers in 2022 caught officials by surprise: This year’s 25 retirements were two-and-a-half times the historic average of 10 per year.

“This can be attributed to multiple factors, including members choosing to delay retirement during the height of the pandemic, opportunities at other organizations, and personal issues,” the workforce management report says.

The report made no mention of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa for one month and pushed many police officers to their limits.

In his testimony to the Emergencies Act inquiry, former chief Peter Sloly said officers faced “inhuman circumstances” during the protest. “It was too cold and it was too much, but they did their very best,” Sloly said, adding that misinformation about their work crushed officers’ morale.

According to the workplace management reports, Ottawa will have hired 83 officers by the end. The first two recruit classes consist of 14 racialized women and 12 men who are not racialized.

The 30 new recruits entering police college in December will require about nine months of training and will add $1.7 million to the service’s annual budget.

Stubbs has said staffing will be one of his priorities as Ottawa’s new police chief.

The new Ottawa police board members will be under pressure to reinstate a virtual option for public participation. Campaign against gender-based violence launches at Ottawa