Otmar Szafnauer admits Daniel Ricciardo COULD return to Alpine

Daniel Ricciardo could make a sensational return to Alpine after Formula 1’s merry-go-round was in full swing this week.

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from the sport has created a knock-on effect in F1, with Fernando Alonso leaving Alpine to take the German seat at Aston Martin next season.

In a shocking twist, young Australian driver Oscar Piastri said he would not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the team announced that 21-year-old would occupy Alonso’s old seat.

Piastri’s bombshell means his F1 arrival will likely be with Williams or McLaren pondering what to do with Ricciardo.

The veteran Aussie has had a disappointing season and has failed to match the performance of younger team-mate Lando Norris.

Should McLaren decide to move in a new direction without Ricciardo, it won’t necessarily mean the end of the 32-year-old’s F1 career, with Alpine team boss Szafnauer opening the door to a possible reunion.

Ricciardo was with the team (formerly known as Renault) for two years before moving dramatically to McLaren in 2020.

“I mean, if you look at Fernando, for example, he comes and goes, and I think that happens with other drivers,” he told motorsport.com.au.

‘And I don’t think that’s a problem at all. I think we need to focus on, like I said, the plans we have for the next 89-88 races.

“We need to make sure we complement that plan with the best driver we can, and there are some options for us. And we put the best driver next to Esteban [Ocon]so we can move forward toward what we set out to do.”

However, Alpine still has hopes of keeping Piastri, with Szafnauer adding: “We believe we are legally correct in our statement (about his signing).”