Oti Mabuse says she WOULDN’T recognise an ex Strictly partner if they competed on The Masked Dancer

Oti Mabuse has insisted she wouldn’t recognize one of her former Strictly Come Dancing partners if they participated in The Masked Dancer in disguise.

The ballroom professional, 32, joined the BBC in 2015, before leaving in 2021 to pursue opportunities as a judge on ITV’s TMS and Dancing On Ice.

Speaking to MailOnline during the TV Entertainment Schedule launch Tuesday, she said: “I don’t think I could say if it is. There are so many people connected to you and you think, “Oh no, no, this isn’t them.”

She repeated, ‘I don’t think I could tell and that’s the nice thing about it and then they take their mask off and you say oh!’

Fellow panelist Davina McCall was then asked which celebrity exposure had been the biggest surprise, to which she fearlessly replied, “Natalie Imbruglia.

“That was so weird to me because I know Natalie and she was my favorite character from that series. I was obsessed and not only was Panda someone I knew and loved, I hadn’t guessed it at all. And we had emailed during the series.’

Host Joel Dommett then teased that the new episode will see A-List stars so famous and “so big,” he “couldn’t believe his eyes.”

He explained: “I think because so many more people are traveling now and there were definitely a few that made me think, ‘Oh my gosh! This is… I’m really over the moon and they’re here!’

Oti recently revealed that she and Davina are texting “all the time” to find out the identities of the stars in the show as she talked about the show’s highly anticipated second series.

The South African dancer described the presenter, 54, as her ‘co-detective’ and said they have bonded over their determination to find out who the dancers are on the ITV reality show.

Her comments come as The Masked Dancer UK returns for its second series, with a cast of celebrities hiding behind colorful suits as they show off their talents to shake a leg in an attempt to baffle, confuse the panel and viewers. and deceive them while they are hidden from view.

Speaking of her and Davina’s determination to find out which stars are under the costumes, Oti said, “Davina and I text all the time trying to guess who they are.

“Davina is my co-detective on the show. Backstage, she and I are throwing around ideas about who the celebrities might be. She is the person I go to with my ideas. I honestly don’t think about the show.’

While Davina added, “Oti and I message all the time; it was midnight last night when Oti sent me random photos of people asking ‘same body shape as…? I mean, we’re literally grasping at straws, but I’m such a hoot.’

Oti also spoke about the challenges of not being able to hear the celebrity voices on the show — unlike its sister show The Masked Singer — and said her celebrity knowledge from her podcast helps her identify the stars.

