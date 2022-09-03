Oti Mabuse says dancing ’empowers women’ and helped her ‘become aware’ of her own body

<!–

Oti Mabuse has spoken about the power of dancing, admitting that it helped her “become aware” of her body.

In a new interview with digital spy, Oti revealed how dancing shaped her as a person and flowed over the inspiring women in her life.

The ballroom professional, 32, joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, before leaving in 2021 to pursue opportunities as a judge on The Masked Singer and Dancing On Ice.

Empowerment: Oti Mabuse has spoken about the power of dancing, admitting it helped her ‘become aware’ of her body

Oti claimed, “I think dancing is one of the things that really empowers women for their femininity, and I think we celebrate it as women.

“It’s about being a really strong woman and I think it helps you in life situations too, because you become so aware of your body, you become aware of how to move it, and it’s a good thing to really, to really be yourself and feminine and to play that role.

“For me growing up, I also had a lot of female influences that I used to look up to, and so it always felt powerful to be a woman as a dancer.”

Professional: In a new interview with Digital Spy, Oti revealed how dancing has shaped her as a person and engulfed the inspiring women in her life

Oti announced in February that she was quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years as she pursues other projects.

She left the show after winning the Glitterball trophy in two consecutive years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56.

The TV personality went on to discuss future career options, revealing that she would love to travel the world to see how different women survive for a documentary.

Exit: She left the show after winning the Glitterball trophy in two consecutive years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56

Of her friend Davina McCall, who is also a judge on The Masked Dancer UK, Oti said: ‘Davina is the most polite woman you will ever meet. She goes to that set and she pays everyone the respect and the time.

“She takes time for everyone and is really nice that way. ‘How are you? How is your wife doing? How are your children?’ and she remembers their names, and she’s real. To see that in someone so massive – she’s a superstar, she’s Davina!’

Oti recently revealed that she and Davina are texting “all the time” to find out the identities of the stars on the Masked Singer as she talked about the show’s highly anticipated second series.

The South African dancer described the presenter, 54, as her ‘co-detective’ and said they have bonded over their determination to find out who the dancers are on the ITV reality show.

Speaking of her and Davina’s determination to find out which stars are under the costumes, Oti said, “Davina and I text all the time trying to guess who they are.

“Davina is my co-detective on the show. Backstage, she and I are throwing around ideas about who the celebrities might be. She is the person I go to with my ideas. I honestly don’t think about the show.’

While Davina added, “Oti and I message all the time; it was midnight last night when Oti sent me random photos of people asking ‘same body shape as…? I mean, we’re literally grasping at straws, but I’m such a hoot.’

The full interview with Oti Mabuse can be read on the Digital Spy website.