Oti Mabuse puts on a very busty display in a polkadot bikini top and leather shorts in Mykonos

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Mykonos.

And Oti Mabuse, 31, looked incredible on Tuesday as she whipped up a storm in her hotel room before heading out to enjoy the beautiful Greek weather.

The former Strictly star put on a very busty display in a spotty bikini top which she wore along with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts.

Oti – who has a collaboration with Bravissimo, a lingerie retailer for women with a DL cup – showed off her figure as she layered the look with a flowing gold shirt with oversized cuffs.

Beach-ready, the professional dancer shielded her eyes behind oversized shades and added an extra pop of color with a dab of red lipstick.

Oti chose to wear her locks half up half down as she slipped her feet into a pair of summer wedges.

She captioned the stylish snaps: ‘Ready to catch some sun, Ya mas’.

On Thursday, the stunner took to her social media again when she donned a figure-hugging red camo dress from Club London.

The strapless dress clung to her curves as she dined with friends at the chic Scorpios restaurant before heading to a nightclub later.

Wearing her gear in clear perspex heels, the television personality added extra sparkle with gold jewelry.

Oti showed off her award-winning moves as she took to the crowded dance floor while being cheered on by friends.

She wrote: ‘Dinner with the sunset’.