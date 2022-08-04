Oti Mabuse puts on a very busty display in a polkadot bikini top and leather shorts in Mykonos
She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Mykonos.
And Oti Mabuse, 31, looked incredible on Tuesday as she whipped up a storm in her hotel room before heading out to enjoy the beautiful Greek weather.
The former Strictly star put on a very busty display in a spotty bikini top which she wore along with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts.
Oti – who has a collaboration with Bravissimo, a lingerie retailer for women with a DL cup – showed off her figure as she layered the look with a flowing gold shirt with oversized cuffs.
Beach-ready, the professional dancer shielded her eyes behind oversized shades and added an extra pop of color with a dab of red lipstick.
Oti chose to wear her locks half up half down as she slipped her feet into a pair of summer wedges.
She captioned the stylish snaps: ‘Ready to catch some sun, Ya mas’.
On Thursday, the stunner took to her social media again when she donned a figure-hugging red camo dress from Club London.
The strapless dress clung to her curves as she dined with friends at the chic Scorpios restaurant before heading to a nightclub later.
Wearing her gear in clear perspex heels, the television personality added extra sparkle with gold jewelry.
Oti showed off her award-winning moves as she took to the crowded dance floor while being cheered on by friends.
She wrote: ‘Dinner with the sunset’.
Dancing Queen: Oti showed off her award-winning dance moves as she took to the floor in the crowded club while being cheered on by friends