Oti Mabuse puts on a very busty display in a polkadot bikini top and leather shorts in Mykonos

Entertainment
By Merry

‘Ready to catch some sun!’: Oti Mabuse puts on a very busty display in a spotty bikini top and leather shorts during an outing in Mykonos

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Mykonos.

And Oti Mabuse, 31, looked incredible on Tuesday as she whipped up a storm in her hotel room before heading out to enjoy the beautiful Greek weather.

The former Strictly star put on a very busty display in a spotty bikini top which she wore along with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts.

'Ready to catch some sun!': Oti Mabuse, 31, sported a very busty display in a spotty bikini top and leather shorts during an outing in Mykonos on Tuesday

Oti – who has a collaboration with Bravissimo, a lingerie retailer for women with a DL cup – showed off her figure as she layered the look with a flowing gold shirt with oversized cuffs.

Beach-ready, the professional dancer shielded her eyes behind oversized shades and added an extra pop of color with a dab of red lipstick.

Oti chose to wear her locks half up half down as she slipped her feet into a pair of summer wedges.

Golden Girl: Oti showed off her incredible figure as she layered the look with a flowing gold over shirt with oversized cuffs

Fun in the sun: she chose to wear her locks half up half down as she slipped her feet into a pair of summer wedges

Beach body ready: She captioned the classy snaps: 'Ready to catch some sun, Ya mas'

She captioned the stylish snaps: ‘Ready to catch some sun, Ya mas’.

On Thursday, the stunner took to her social media again when she donned a figure-hugging red camo dress from Club London.

The strapless dress clung to her curves as she dined with friends at the chic Scorpios restaurant before heading to a nightclub later.

turns! On Thursday, the stunner took to her social media again when she donned a figure-hugging red camo dress from Club London

Perfection: Wearing her stuff on see-through perspex heels, the television personality added extra sparkle with gold jewelry

Beaming: Oti was beaming as she enjoyed some downtime from her busy TV schedule

Night out: She wrote: 'Dinner and a sunset'

Wearing her gear in clear perspex heels, the television personality added extra sparkle with gold jewelry.

Oti showed off her award-winning moves as she took to the crowded dance floor while being cheered on by friends.

She wrote: ‘Dinner with the sunset’.

Dancing Queen: Oti showed off her award-winning dance moves as she took to the floor in the crowded club while being cheered on by friends

