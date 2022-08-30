Oti Mabuse puts on a busty display in a glamorous black velvet jumpsuit

Oti Mabuse led the glamorous stars attending the ITV autumn entertainment photocall in London on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Strictly professional dancer, 32, sported a busty display in a black velvet jumpsuit as she formed a storm alongside the ab flashy Emma Willis and the stylish Rochelle Humes.

Oti showed off her beautiful curves in the figure-hugging number with a plunging sweetheart neckline and paired with black leather stilettos.

The radiant beauty wore her long dark braids in a sleek topknot and opted for natural radiant makeup to showcase her beautiful features.

Meanwhile, Big Brother host Emma showed off her washboard abs in a brown crop top that she paired with an oversized orange blazer and high-waisted pants.

She wore sophisticated gold necklaces and wore her dark brown locks pinned up as she posed for the cameras.

Elsewhere, Rochelle opted for a double denim ensemble in a strapless corset and wide pants that she paired with pointy silver heels.

Davina McCall turned up the heat in a sexy black dress with a one-shoulder design, while singer Anne-Marie looked chic in a puffy light blue dress and chunky black sandals.

Jeremy Clarkson, Peter Crouch, Joel Dommett, Tom Jones and Olly Murs also attended the ITV photo call.

The event was meant to celebrate the return of the ITV autumn schedule, with shows such as The Voice UK and The Masked Dancer returning soon.

The Masked Singer is also set to return with an I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! special.

Two of TV’s biggest shows will join forces later this year for a one-off special centered on I’m A Celebrity returning to the Australian jungle after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Group Photo: The Masked Dancer stars Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch all posed together

Crew: The Voice UK judges Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, Emma Willis and Tom Jones all posed together during the photocall

To celebrate the iconic ITV series, celebrities will not face a Bushtucker Trial, but will instead compete as they dress from head to toe in extravagant and completely insane outfits as the panel and viewers at home try to guess who is behind the mask.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan hope to win all the stars and will be joined by panelists from special guest stars who try to figure out who might disguise themselves in costumes like Witchetty caterpillar or a kangaroo.

Former I’m A Celebrity camp mate Joel returns to host the special, which will air on ITV this fall.

Smart: Jeremy Clarkson wore a black suit paired with a white shirt and red tie for the event

Dynamic duo: Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara who will present Ninja Warrior UK, posed together at the ITV photo call

Natural Beauty: Rochelle wore her long dark locks in a sleek style and opted for toned-down makeup as she posed with Chris

Stand out from the crowd: Joel made sure all eyes were on him in a velvet mustard jacket and shiny black shoes

In a show-blend twist, Joel will be tasked with tracking down those all-important brain-teasing clues for the panel.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: ‘What a perfect way to celebrate the return of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ to celebrate. then with a unique mash-up of two hugely successful series.

Viewers can enjoy all things Jungle with a deliciously wacky Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes paying tribute to the iconic series when it returns to Australia, families can play alongside our panel in TV’s favorite guessing game.”

Stylish: Tom matched his suede jacket with shoes in the same color

Exciting: The Voice is back and the search for the UK’s next singing sensation continues