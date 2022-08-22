Oti Mabuse flaunts her figure as she enjoys a sun-soaked getaway with sister Motsi in Santorini

<!–

Oti Mabuse soaked up the sun in a series of gorgeous Instagram snaps on Sunday as he enjoyed a Greek outing with older sister Motsi.

The dancers beamed for the camera as they posed next to their husbands on the picturesque island of Santorini.

Oti, 32, showed off her toned legs in leopard print shorts that she paired with a metallic cropped top – while catching a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Slipping her feet into a pair of comfy sneakers, the stunner shielded her eyes behind shades as she tied her dark locks off her pretty face.

Posing for a storm with fantastic views in the distance, she wrote: Me and myself… and my whole family behind the camera love growing up!’.

Running to the comment section, Strict Judge Motsi, 41, boldly wrote: ‘Tag the photographer for copyright reasons’

Family: Oti (left) was joined by her husband Marius Lepure (far left) while Moti (right) hugged her sweetheart Evgenij Voznyuk (far right)

The sisters later cuddled with their husbands as they explored the island.

Motsi pulled a flowing mint cover over her swimsuit as she protected herself from the scorching weather with a bucket hat and sunglasses.

Oti wrote: ‘Santorini and smiles’.

Daredevil: Later slipping into a brown bikini, the former Strictly star showed off her daredevil by jumping off cliffs into the sea

Wow: first nervous Oti then gathered her courage to take the plunge

Later, the former Strictly star slipped into a brown bikini and showed her daring nature by jumping off cliffs into the sea.

Nervous at first, Oti then gathered her courage to take the plunge and held her hands in the air triumphantly once she landed in the water.

She wrote: ‘Clip jumping in Greece!!!! another one off the bucket list

Impressive: she held her hands in the air triumphantly once she landed in the water

Oti met her Romanian Marius Lepure in Germany, where he was her first professional dance partner on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

She said The sun earlier this year: ‘Marius was my first dance partner in Germany.

Add: ‘He has been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn’t do something, he was the one who said, ‘Get up. That is absolutely possible.”

Born to perform: Oti met her Romanian Marius Lepure in Germany, where he was her first professional dance partner on Strictly’s German version, Let’s Dance (pictured together in February)

It comes after Motsi revealed her husband’s parents are stranded in Ukraine and unable to reach the Polish border after Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, she said she was “heartbroken” after speaking to her “crying” mother-in-law who has “no option” to flee to Poland.

An anxious Motsi, who is married to fellow dancer and Ukrainian Evgenij Voznyuk, wrote: ‘It is heartbreaking to hear my mother-in-law cry this morning, scared and there is absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly.’