Oti Mabuse flashes her legs in an unmissable green minidress at The National Lottery’s Big Bash

Oti Mabuse looked fabulous as she attended the National Lottery Big Bash at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Tuesday.

The former Strictly pro, 32, put on a leggy display in a must-have green mini dress with shoulder pads and sleeves as she stunned on the red carpet.

She added inches to her body with a pair of white lace-up heels and flawlessly applied full make-up to accentuate her natural beauty.

The show, that one celebrating the entertainment-filled year of 2022, comes to ITV and ITVX on Saturday 31 December.

It follows that Oti is being considered as a replacement for David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent, following his vile comments about two of the show’s contestants.

Reality show bosses have discussed how the star would be perfect for the role.

She is currently at the center of a tug-of-war between ITV and the BBC, who both want her to star in their shows due to her overwhelming popularity.

A television insider told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Oti’s name is in the frame. She is touted as the perfect replacement for Walliams if ITV decides not to take him back. Multiple talks are taking place as negotiations are currently taking place, but Oti is a clear route that many involved in BGT want to take. They think she’d be perfect.’

Oti made her debut as a television judge on another Simon Cowell program, The Greatest Dancer, in 2018 and he grew very fond of her.

After she quit Strictly last year, the South African dancer was poached by ITV to be part of the judging panel of their skating competition, Dancing On Ice. They also made her the host of her own dating show, Romeo And Duet.

But the BBC then took her back for a new quiz show, The Tower, which she recently filmed for the broadcaster.

Walliams’ future on BGT remains in doubt after he described an older contestant as an asshole and made vile sexual comments about a woman who was also on the show.

The comments, made in January 2020 during auditions at the London Palladium, were picked up by the programme’s microphones and revealed earlier this month.

They left both production company Thames and broadcaster ITV uncertain about his return for the 2023 series.