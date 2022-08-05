Oti Mabuse catches the eye in green and turquoise print co-ord at Nōema Mykonos

Oti Mabuse looked stunning as she stepped into Nōema Mykonos on Friday while on holiday in Greece.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 31, wore a striking combination of green and turquoise hues, which she paired with sunglasses with mirrored yellow lenses.

Television host Oti took to Instagram to share photos of herself in her colorful clothes as she dined with her friends at the modern restaurant Nōema Mykonos.

Her Club London outfit featured an off-the-shoulder top with ruched sleeves.

She wore flared pants and opted for a pair of white wedge sandals for her outing.

Oti shared some photos from around the eatery, as well as some shots of some windmills typical of the Greek islands.

Oti shared the footage online, writing: ‘I’m a little obsessed with Mykonos, the food, the sun and its beauty. ABSOLUTE! So I keep making memories #livingalittle #clublondon.’

It comes after Oti had a very busty display in a spotty bikini top that she paired earlier this week with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts.

Oti – who has a collaboration with Bravissimo, a lingerie retailer for women with a DL cup – showed off her figure as she layered the look with a flowing gold shirt with oversized cuffs.

Beach-ready, the professional dancer shielded her eyes behind oversized shades and added an extra pop of color with a dab of red lipstick.

Oti chose to wear her locks half up half down as she slipped her feet into a pair of summer wedges.

She captioned the stylish snaps: ‘Ready to catch some sun, Ya mas’.

