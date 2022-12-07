Other advice STOP celebrating Australia Day

[noscript_1]

A Melbourne council will stop holding citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, instead recognizing it as a day of mourning.

Merri-bek Council in North Melbourne will host a mourning ceremony on January 26, to recognize the experiences of Indigenous Australians.

Merri-bek City Council in North Melbourne will no longer hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26

Merri-bek Council is the third Melbourne council to disrupt Australia Day citizenship ceremonies, after Yarra and Darebin councils did the same in 2017.

“The very idea of ​​celebrating, having parties and welcoming new people to this country on this day is pretty shameful,” Councilor James Conlan said at a local council meeting Wednesday night.

“In a deeply twisted irony… the council asks First Nations elders to conduct their culturally significant welcome-to-country ceremony on a day that signifies their own disposition.”

Some councilors opposed the motion, expressing concern that removing citizenship ceremonies from Australia Day would prevent the council from hosting ceremonies at other times of the year.

“We’ve seen councils across the city have been stripped of their rights,” Councilor Helen Davidson said at the meeting.

“It’s a monumental occasion and I’m not prepared to lose that.”

But the motion was ultimately approved by a vote, to loud applause from the public gallery.

Those two councils are now barred from hosting citizenship ceremonies at any time of the year, following an order by the then coalition federal government.

Melbourne City Council also voted in September to advocate for the federal government to change the date of Australia Day.

Citizenship ceremonies will still take place in the town on January 26, but the council will also support efforts to recognize First Nations perspectives on the day.