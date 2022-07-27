Osteopath reveals why you should NEVER cross your legs

An osteopath has advised against ever crossing your legs while sitting as this can compress an important drainage area in the lower extremities.

Canadian osteopath Brendon Talbot shared a video to TikTok revealing his top tips for better artery health.

“When you sit, avoid crossing your legs. This provides compression in one of the main drainage areas of the lower extremities, in the groin area [groin area],’ he said.

Canadian osteopath Brendon Talbot shared a video with TikTok revealing his top tips for better artery health.

‘All blood from the lower extremities is drained into the femoral vein’ [a large blood vessel in your thigh] which runs under the inguinal ligament [groin].

Unnecessary pressure can lead to circulatory problems and eventually contribute to vein disease, including varicose veins.

Varicose veins occur when the small valves in the veins of the legs stop working properly, causing blood to pool in the veins, making them swollen and painful.

Increased pressure in the veins can also make the skin purple, dry, and scaly.

Brendon recommended never crossing your legs while sitting as he warns it can compress an important drainage area in the lower extremities

In addition to being unsightly, if left untreated, complications can arise such as bleeding when the artery is clogged, chronic venous insufficiency (where blood pressure rises due to the valves not working properly, causing blood to pool as it has difficulty returning from the legs) to the heart) and skin ulcers.

In the clip, Brendon also explains that the health of the veins can be improved by exercising regularly to keep the blood flowing through your veins.

This doesn’t have to be resistance training, it can be something as simple as walking.

In the clip, Brendon also explains that the health of the veins can be improved by exercising regularly to keep the blood flowing through your veins.

“Everything in the body relies on movement down to the cellular level — try to move for at least 30 minutes a day,” he explained.

He added that trying to maintain a healthy weight will reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

“Internal fat can also put pressure on nearby blood vessels — restricting blood flow and increasing pressure in the veins,” he explained.

Being overweight can also increase the risk of high blood pressure.

“High blood pressure can weaken artery walls over time,” Brendon explained.

An osteopath shared a simple trick for checking if you’re breathing properly and revealed how fixing it can solve your back pain. Canadian osteopath Brendon Talbot shared a video with TikTok showing how to breathe correctly and showing that many people do it wrong.

He also advised avoiding sitting for long periods or getting stuck, because veins “have flap-like tissue called valves.”

“Muscle contraction helps the blood return to the heart through these valves,” he added.

“Try to change position regularly throughout the day.”

Mr Talbot has become extremely popular on TikTok thanks to his informative videos which have racked up a total of 3.5 million likes.

He recently shared a video with TikTok reveal how to breathe correctly and show that many people do it wrong.

In the clip, he shows you how to control your breathing by lying down and placing one open hand on his stomach and one on his chest.

Brendon then takes a deep breath and explains that you must notice which hand moves more.

He then reveals that if your ribs move more than your stomach, you’re breathing well, while if your stomach moves more than your ribs – you’re not breathing from your diaphragm.

“While there are many benefits to diaphragmatic breathing, it should be used as an exercise,” he said.

How to breathe correctly to get rid of back pain Your diaphragm, a muscle at the base of your lungs, contracts when you inhale and moves downward. This creates more space in your chest and allows your lungs to expand. Learning to breathe from the diaphragm is important to help manage back pain. Lie on your back or sit comfortably. Place one hand on your upper chest and the other hand just below your rib cage. Breathe in slowly through your nose and feel your belly move out against your hand. Keep the hand on your chest as still as possible. Exhale through pursed lips and pull your abs toward your rib cage. Again, make sure to keep the hand on your chest still. Source: Brisbane Spine Clinic

Muscles are involved in breathing. If you don’t use them, they will weaken over time, making it more difficult to take a deep breath,” he added.

“Practice breathing into your upper hand,” he explained.

“Our lungs are in our chest, not in our stomach.

“When they fill with air, our rib cage should move.

“Restriction here can lead to many different symptoms,” he added.

‘OMG!! My chiro told me 3 weeks ago to breathe this way because of T7 [back] pain. Since then NO MORE PAIN.

‘I can finally take a deep breath! This WORKS,” one viewer wrote.

‘Every day I am more and more amazed HOW THE HECK AM I STILL?! I don’t even know how to breathe properly,” another joked.

Brendon often shares simple hacks to improve your health.

Last year he demonstrated an exercise where you intertwine your fingers behind your head, tuck your elbows and slide them up a wall toward the ceiling, stretching your spine to get rid of a hunch.

He recommends doing the exercise a few times a day to get the results you want and said anyone who has trouble doing the exercise against a wall can do it kneeling over a couch.

Earlier this year, he went viral with his video explaining how to relieve back and hip pain in seconds.

The osteopath says you can immediately relieve the tightness by sitting on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you, then opening and closing them while holding them a few inches off the floor.

He also recommends lying on the floor with your legs pressed against a wall, then bending them inward before gently opening them as far as possible.