Osteopath Brendon Talbot shares his top tips and exercises for fixing bad posture or upper back pain

An osteopath has revealed five simple exercises and tips to improve your posture, from taking frequent short walks to never crossing your legs.

Brendon Talbot, a Canadian health expert who specializes in bone and muscle tissue, posted a video demonstrating five moves you can do at home and things to keep in mind in everyday life to keep your posture straight.

He also recommended an exercise to relieve a stiff and painful upper back for people who work at a desk all day.

Brendon Talbot (pictured), a Canadian health expert specializing in bone and muscle tissue, shared five moves you can do at home to help keep your posture straight

On the first move, he lies face down on the floor, places his arms out to the side at a 90-degree angle, then extends them over his head and back.

Brendon showed his 1.7 million followers how to perform five movements people can do regularly to improve their posture, starting by lying face down on the floor.

He places his arms to the side at a 90-degree angle, then extends them over his head and back.

The second move Brendon stays on his stomach and spreads his arms straight out to the side with his palms down and moves them up to the ceiling.

Brendon’s fourth exercise is similar to the upward-facing dog yoga pose and for his final move, he moves from the fetal position to his hands and knees

A third move instead puts Brendon with his palms up and raises his arms toward the ceiling.

Brendon’s fourth exercise is similar to the upward-facing dog yoga pose, and for his final move, he moves from the fetal position to his hands and knees.

The health expert repeats each move several times, but warns people not to continue if they cause pain or discomfort.

He listed some tips and tricks people can do throughout the day to help control their posture, including not crossing their legs when sitting.

10 ways to improve your posture 1. Watch your posture 2. Stay active 3. Change your sitting position regularly 4. Move in ways you normally don’t 5. Maintain a healthy weight 6. Relax your shoulders 7. Take a deep breath 8. Break up your day with short walks 9. Limit wearing high heels 10. Don’t cross your legs Source: btosteopathy/TikTok

Brendon also suggested changing your sitting position regularly, taking short walks to break up the workday, and not wearing high heels very often.

The osteopath also recommended a mobility exercise for office workers to relieve a stiff or painful upper back, he says.

The move is perfect for people who work at a desk, have round shoulders, have poor posture, or feel tense.

Brendon said it helps with spine, shoulder and hip mobility and a tight neck, back and chest.

The two clips have been collected 149,000 times and dozens of Canadian fans in the comments have been impressed by the helpful advice.

“These are harder than it looks, but I know they’ll help. Thank you!!’ said a woman.

‘I’ve never seen this! I’ll save and try, thanks for sharing” replied another.