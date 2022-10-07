Osteopath Brendon Talbot reveals how to fix back pain and bad posture with five simple movements

An osteopath has shared the five simple movements that everyone should do regularly to reduce back pain and fix poor posture.

Brendon Talbot, a Canadian doctor who specializes in bone and muscle tissue, demonstrated the five exercises on his TikTok page.

He recommended ‘moving your body daily’ to improve flexibility, which naturally decreases with age, especially for those who work at a desk or have a ‘sedentary lifestyle’.

Canadian osteopath Brendon Talbot has revealed his five simple moves to do every day that can improve back pain, posture and flexibility

In the first movement, Brendon gets up on all fours with his hands in line with his shoulders, lifts the center of his spine toward the ceiling, then lowers to arch his back repeatedly.

Second, he lies on his stomach and pushes the upper half of the body upwards, bending the spine upwards.

Then Brendon lies on his back with his legs bent and his feet flat on the floor and proceeds to bring his knee to his chest and repeat.

The fourth movement the osteopath recommended was to sit straight on a chair or surface, fold your arms in front of you and twist from side to side.

For the last exercise, Brendon stays in the same sitting position and moves the side of the head to send flexion of the spine with it.

‘Flexibility naturally decreases with age. A sedentary job/lifestyle can speed up this process,” added Brendon.

‘Movement is a natural way to take care of your body and increase longevity. See movement as something you get to do, not something you have to do.’

In the fourth movement, he sits upright and twists his torso with his arms crossed and finally moves his head from side to side, bending the spine with it

He said your body will “take you” if you commit to moving daily.

It’s not the first time Brendon has shared his helpful tips for keeping your back in top shape.

Earlier, he revealed five simple exercises and tips to improve your posture from taking frequent short walks to never crossing your legs.

Brendon posted a video showing five moves you can do at home and things to keep in mind on a daily basis to help keep your posture straight.

He also recommended an exercise to ease a stiff and painful upper back for people who work at a desk all day.

In the first movement involved, he lies face down on the floor, places his arms out to the side at a 90 degree angle, then straightens them up over his head and back

Brendon showed his 1.7 million followers how to do five moves that people can do regularly to improve posture, starting with lying face down on the floor.

He places his arms out to the side at a 90-degree angle, then straightens them up over his head and back.

The second move Brendon lies on his stomach and swings his arms straight out to the side, palms down, and moves them up towards the ceiling.

Brendon’s fourth exercise is similar to Upward Facing Dog, and for his final move he goes from the fetal position to his hands and knees

A third move Brendon instead turns, palms up, and raises his arms up to the ceiling.

Brendon’s fourth exercise corresponds to the upside-down yoga pose, and for his final move, he goes from the fetal position to his hands and knees.

The health expert repeats each movement several times, but warns people not to continue if they cause pain or discomfort.

He listed some tips and tricks people can do throughout the day to keep their posture in check, including not crossing their legs when sitting down.

10 ways to improve your posture 1. Pay attention to your posture 2. Stay active 3. Change sitting position often 4. Move in ways you normally don’t 5. Maintain a healthy weight 6. Relax your shoulders 7. Take a deep breath 8. Break up your day with short walks 9. Limit the use of high heels 10. Don’t cross your legs Source: btosteopathy/TikTok

Brendon also suggested changing your sitting position regularly, taking short walks to break up the work day and not wearing high heels often.

The osteopath also recommended a mobility exercise for office workers, which he says can help relieve a stiff or painful upper back.

The move is perfect for those who work a desk job, have rounded shoulders, poor posture or feel tight.

Brendon said it helps with spine, shoulder and hip mobility and a tight neck back and chest.

The two clips have a combined total of 149,000 views, and dozens of the Canadian’s fans in the comments were impressed by the practical advice.

‘These are tougher than they look, but I know they will help. Thank you!!’ said a woman.

‘I’ve never seen this before! I’ll save and try thanks for sharing’ replied another.