Osko payments system outage: Millions of Australian bank customers affected

Australian banks have been temporarily crippled by an outage in the industry-wide OSKO payment transfer system, leaving thousands of frustrated customers in the lurch.

The big banks, including ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac, all saw the outrage overnight – with the Reserve Bank of Australia admitting it was to blame on Thursday.

“The RBA experienced an internal system technical problem last night,” the statement noted.

Westpac said it was aware that an issue had been identified by payment platform operators which affected all Australian financial institutions.

Major delays in sending and receiving money are caused by an industry-wide slowdown in the Osko processing system (pictured, a message from one of the banks to a customer)

The Reserve Bank of Australia admitted it was to blame on Thursday

“Please know that this has since been resolved,” the bank said on Wednesday evening.

ANZ released a similar statement, saying it ‘experienced an industry-wide outage’ that prevented the processing of payments.

The Commonwealth was also shaken by the issue affecting OSKO payments.

“Please do not retry your transaction,” the bank advised.

Despite assurances that the technical issue has been resolved, some customers are still facing delays in payments.

Fears that the fast payment system was experiencing technical problems surfaced on Wednesday evening when there were reports of no money being received.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations that day.

‘Is there a reason my Osko payments haven’t landed in the account I transferred to? Trying to call to get some answers but I’ve been on hold for a long time…’ said one on Twitter.

Osko Payments sends wire transfers between participating banks and financial institutions in under a minute, every day including weekends.

Payments are made via a person’s online banking and backed by BPAY.