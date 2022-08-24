Osher Günsberg says the new season of The Bachelor will ‘blow people’s minds

<!–

Osher Günsberg has revealed that the new season of The Bachelor will “amaze people” as it will feature three fit men looking for love.

The TV host, 48, told Now to love the show will “feel like the Bachelor universe” but is “completely different” from a typical dating show series.

“It’s changed in a way that reflects what it’s like to be dating in Australia in 2022,” he said.

The show, which will air later this year, comes after a disastrous season of ratings for the Channel 10 reality series.

In September, The Bachelor delivered the lowest final scores in history with just 629,000 metro viewers tuned in for the winner’s announcement.

It was the latest in a string of disappointing milestones for the dating show, which first debuted on the network in 2013.

Jimmy Nicholson’s season delivered the lowest-rated season ever, the worst launch ever, and also the worst final/final decision ever.

The upcoming three-star season of The Bachelor is coming. Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli all in the picture

The season also registered the lowest-rated single episode ever: episode three had fewer viewers than any episode of The Bachelor, Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise.

Channel 10 sources previously claimed the show would be dropped from the program for 2022 due to its high production costs and disappointing ratings, but they appeared to be changing the format in hopes of getting a rating boost instead.

The Bachelor had its lowest-ever ratings in July, with just 482,000 subway viewers tuning in to Jimmy’s premiere episode.

This number collapsed to a new record low of 360,000 a week later, after the Tokyo Olympics started on Seven.

In this year’s series, the three men will choose between 30 glamorous ladies as the network introduces a series of twists.

Drummer Jed McIntosh has been locked up to appear on the reality dating show alongside professional basketball player Felix Von Hofe and life coach Thomas Malucelli.

It comes as Daily Mail Australia revealed that a former Miss Universe contender, Disney princess impersonator and fashion model will be vying for the hearts of the trio.