Oscar Piastri says ‘upsetting lack of clarity’ and ‘breakdown in trust’ led to him leaving Alpine 

Oscar Piastri has lifted the lid on his move to McLaren, revealing that a ‘worrying’ lack of clarity about his future at Alpine led to a ‘break in confidence’.

McLaren confirmed on Thursday that they had signed Piastri for next year’s 2023 to replace compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, who will leave the Woking-based team a year ahead of schedule at the end of the season.

The announcement ends a protracted battle between Piastri and Alpine after the two sides discussed a contract the 21-year-old is said to have signed.

Oscar Piastri revealed a ‘lack of clarity’ about his future convinced him to leave Alpine

Alpine insisted that Piastri was under contract with the team until the 2023 season, a claim the driver firmly rejected.

The dispute led to Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer accusing Piastri of ‘lack of integrity’, but the Australian has now fired back.

“The lack of clarity about my future and ultimately a breach of trust,” he told Formula1.com ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

“I felt McLaren’s very attractive offer and the positive dealings with them so far were all reasons why I felt McLaren was the best place for me going forward.”

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer doubted the integrity of the young Aussie last week

A world champion in Formula 2 and Formula 3 for the past two seasons, Piastri was part of Alpine’s academy and was promoted to the team’s reserve driver in Formula 1 this season.

The French team announced the Australian was promoted from reserve driver to partner Esteban Ocon and replace the Aston Martin bound Fernando Alonso from next season.

However, Piastri was quick to deny that an agreement had been reached, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill for 2023 and picking up the piece of an embarrassing PR own goal.

“It was quite disturbing because the announcement was false and it also deprived me of the chance to say a proper goodbye to everyone at Enstone [where Alpine are based],’ the Australian continued.

Piastri had his sights set on replacing Fernando Alonso at Alpine next year

But will instead replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren next year after his compatriot agreed to leave McLaren at the end of this season

“I had been with the team for a little over two and a half years now, and for the rest of the team to find out that I was leaving that way was very disturbing.

“I still haven’t had a chance to say goodbye and it’s something I want to do to show my gratitude to all the men and women at Enstone.”

This week, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) contract recognition board (CRB) ruled in favor of the Australian in the dispute, giving him the green light to complete his move to McLaren.

“I felt McLaren was a great opportunity. They were very direct and very excited and excited to have me,” he added.

Piastri won the Formula 2 world title the first time he asked for it and won a total of six races

“To be honest, there was some uncertainty about my future with the Alpine team.

“They have publicly said that they wanted to continue with Fernando [Alonso] at least one or two more years. I respect that. But after a year on the road, I had pinned my hopes on an Alpine chair.”

Due to an ‘uncertainty’ and ‘a strange feeling in the negotiations’, Piastri ‘didn’t feel it was the right decision for me’ [to stay with Alpine] and decided to move on.