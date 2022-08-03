Oscar Piastri drops F1 bombshell: Aussie ‘won’t drive for Alpine’ amid rumours of McLaren switch

Oscar Piastri has insisted he will not drive for Formula 1 team Alpine next season, hours after his appointment as Fernando Alonso’s replacement was announced.

Alpine released a press release on Tuesday afternoon saying the 21-year-old Australian had been promoted from reserve driver to partner Esteban Ocon during the 2023 season, prompting a quick response.

Piastri said in a post on his official Twitter account: “I understand that Alpine F1 without my permission issued a press release late this afternoon that I will be driving for them next year.

“This is not true and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Piastri shocked F1 fans with his blunt announcement that he will not drive for Alpine next year, despite being the first choice to replace Fernando Alonso

The Aussie – pictured here testing Alpine’s 2022 car in Abu Dhabi – is adamant he has not signed a contract to race for the French outfit next season, despite being announced as the team’s new driver on Tuesday

In the Alpine announcement, team boss Otmar Szafnauer praised Piastri as a “rare talent” who is “more than capable” of making the transition to Formula 1.

Szafnauer said: ‘Oscar is a brilliant and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult paths of the junior formulas.

“Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him develop and mature into a driver who can more than make up for the step to Formula 1.

“As our reserve driver, he has been exposed to the team on the track, in the factory and in testing where he has shown the maturity, promise and speed to ensure his promotion to our second seat alongside Esteban.

“Together, we believe the duo will give us the continuity we need to achieve our long-term goal of competing for wins and championships.”

Where the latest development leaves both Piastri and Alpine, who must replace Alonso following his decision to leave for Aston Martin to take over the retiring Sebastian Vettel, remains to be seen.

The Australian joined the Alpine Academy as a teenager, becoming only the third man after Charles Leclerc and George Russell to win consecutive Formula 2 and Formula 3 drivers’ championships.

Piastri (pictured with current Alpine F1 drivers Esteban Ocon, left, and Fernando Alonso, centre) is one of the sport’s most sought-after talents after winning consecutive Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said he doesn’t know if Piastri and his manager, former Aussie F1 star Mark Webber (pictured) have reached an agreement with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo next season

There has been speculation that Piastri’s manager, former Australian F1 driver Mark Webber, has tried to get his job to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren.

Ricciardo’s struggles with the British team in 2022 and this season have been well documented and there have been repeated reports that they want a new driver to pair with Lando Norris.

“I am not aware of the agreements he (Webber) has with McLaren, if at all,” said Szafnauer. Motorsport when asked about the speculation.

“But I hear the same rumors as you in the pit lane. But what I do know is that he has contractual obligations to us. And we do that with him. And we meet those commitments throughout the year.

‘And those obligations will last until ’23, and possibly ’24, if some options are taken up.

“So that’s why we have a legal contract with him going forward for ’23. And if an option is taken, before ’24. So I don’t know what he did with McLaren. Like I said, I’m not aware of that.

“Oscar and his camp are considering their options, whatever that means.”