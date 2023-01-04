Oscar de la Hoya SLAMS Dana White for slapping wife during drunken fight in Mexican nightclub

<!–

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya lashed out at Dana White after footage emerged of him beating his wife at a nightclub and labeling the UFC boss a “Boston aerobics instructor.”

White was vacationing in Mexico with his wife Anne to celebrate the New Year when an argument broke out between the pair in the VIP area of ​​a club, the clash being filmed by patrons at the venue.

The much-viewed video shows White grabbing his wife’s wrist before she punches him in the face. White then retaliates by punching her in the face before the couple were separated.

The clip has been viewed by millions on social media and spurred 53-year-old White to apologize publicly, with his wife telling reporters her husband’s actions were “out of character.”

De La Hoya, who has long been at odds with the UFC president, has taken the opportunity to mock and criticize his old foe.

He tweeted, “My good friend @DanaWhite is so greedy that he decided to steal fighter money from his new competition on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by becoming fighter of the night against his WOMAN. Those Boston aerobics instructors are real tough guys.”

De La Hoya was referring to the new Power Slap League, which was founded by White, where competitors try to knock each other out with open-handed slaps to the face, and was widely criticized by MMA fans.

His joke that White is a “Boston aerobics instructor” dates back to the UFC boss’s time as a Boxercise instructor in the American city.

The feud between White and De La Hoya dates back to the 2017 showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, who De La Hoya said “disrespected the sport of boxing.”

De La Hoya has since made disparaging remarks about White and on several occasions challenged him to a boxing match, with White returning fire by calling the “Golden Boy” a “liar,” “drug addict,” and “bastard.”

White is now facing calls to step down as UFC president after an interview he did in 2014 in which he claimed that you “can never bounce back when you put your hands on a woman.”

White has been married to his wife Anne since 1996. The couple has three children together in the past 26 years as his net worth exploded to a reported $500 million with the explosion in the popularity of the UFC.

Addressing the incident against TMZ, the UFC boss said: “My wife and I were out Saturday night on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately that’s what happened.

“I’m one of the guys who says there’s never, ever an excuse for a man to lay his hands on a woman and now I’m here on TMZ talking about it.

“This is one of those situations that is terrible. I am ashamed. We have three kids and since the video came out, we’ve shown the kids and are now more focused on our family.

“People will have their opinion on this and people’s opinion would be right, especially in my case. You never put your hands on a woman.’

His wife Anne told TMZ: “To say this is not in line with his character is an understatement – nothing like this has ever happened before.

“Unfortunately, we both drank too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of hand, on both sides. We discussed this as a family and apologized to each other.”