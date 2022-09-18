WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin

Sports
By Merry
Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin 15
1663490844 773 Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with
Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin 16
1663490845 622 Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with
Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin 17
1663490847 445 Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with
Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin 18
1663490848 950 Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with
Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin 19

Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez as the Mexican superstar’s ex-promoter jokes that he ‘fell asleep’ during his points win against Gennady Golovkin… only for girlfriend Holly Sonders to keep him awake by ‘ grab my a**’

  • Oscar De La Hoya has previously promoted Canelo Alvarez earlier in his career
  • The pair fell out and Canelo left Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020
  • De La Hoya and Canelo have exchanged words since their split
  • De La Hoya was present for Canelo’s win against Gennady Golovkin
  • He has claimed that he was bored during the match and almost fell asleep
  • He joked that the only reason he was staying awake was because his girlfriend Holly Sonders ‘grabbed my a**’

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline

Published: 09:25, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 09:30, 18 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Canelo Alvarez’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya has taken a swipe at the Mexican by claiming he almost fell asleep during his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.

Canelo dominated the majority of the contest against Golovkin, earning a unanimous points decision victory, but De La Hoya was unimpressed with the bout, which lacked the action of their previous two meetings.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to joke that he was on the verge of nodding off before his girlfriend Holly Sonders cheekily kept him awake.

Oscar De La Hoya claimed he only stayed awake during Canelo's trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin when girlfriend Holly Sonders 'grabbed my a**'
Oscar De La Hoya claimed he only stayed awake during Canelo's trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin when girlfriend Holly Sonders 'grabbed my a**'

Oscar De La Hoya claimed he only stayed awake during Canelo’s trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin when girlfriend Holly Sonders ‘grabbed my a**’

De La Hoya used to promote Canelo, but the pair have since gone their separate ways
De La Hoya used to promote Canelo, but the pair have since gone their separate ways

De La Hoya used to promote Canelo, but the pair have since gone their separate ways

‘I was about to fall asleep until @holly.sonders grabbed my a**,’ he wrote on his Instagram story alongside a photo of the pair together in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya has been dating TV reporter and social media influencer Sonders for just over a year, and she got a ‘Golden Boy’ tattoo on her shoulder last year to show her commitment to him.

The duo have posted a number of photos together on social media in recent months, indicating they are closer than ever.

Canelo beat Golovkin decisively on Saturday night, but De La Hoya wasn't impressed
Canelo beat Golovkin decisively on Saturday night, but De La Hoya wasn't impressed

Canelo beat Golovkin decisively on Saturday night, but De La Hoya wasn’t impressed

Meanwhile, De La Hoya’s decision to poke fun at Canelo is the latest chapter in their tumultuous relationship.

De La Hoya promoted Canelo from the early stages of his career until 2020, when a falling out between the pair led to the Mexican superstar being released from his contract by Golden Boy Promotions.

The promoter, who won world titles in six different weight classes in his own career, has previously threatened a comeback to the ring and expressed his desire to fight Canelo last year.

De La Hoya promoted Canelo from the early stages of his career, including when he won his first world title against Matthew Hatton in 2011
De La Hoya promoted Canelo from the early stages of his career, including when he won his first world title against Matthew Hatton in 2011

De La Hoya promoted Canelo from the early stages of his career, including when he won his first world title against Matthew Hatton in 2011

De La Hoya broadcast Canelo's first two fights with Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and 2018
De La Hoya broadcast Canelo's first two fights with Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and 2018

De La Hoya broadcast Canelo’s first two fights with Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and 2018

He has since shelved his plans to make a comeback, but it appears he and Canelo are still not on good terms.

De La Hoya promoted the 32-year-old’s first two fights with Golovkin, writing on Instagram ahead of Saturday’s fight: ‘Looking forward to this trilogy fight tonight. Happy Mexican Independence Weekend… good luck to both fighters.’

However, it didn’t take long for him to resume his war of words with Canelo as he accused the pound-for-pound star of being involved in a boring fight against Golovkin.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mikel Arteta backs Aaron Ramsdale to be…

Merry

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: UK ring walk…

Merry

‘Everybody knows’: Canelo…

Merry
1 of 4,472

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More