Oscar De La Hoya reignites his war of words with Canelo Alvarez after win against Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya has taken a swipe at the Mexican by claiming he almost fell asleep during his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.

Canelo dominated the majority of the contest against Golovkin, earning a unanimous points decision victory, but De La Hoya was unimpressed with the bout, which lacked the action of their previous two meetings.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to joke that he was on the verge of nodding off before his girlfriend Holly Sonders cheekily kept him awake.

‘I was about to fall asleep until @holly.sonders grabbed my a**,’ he wrote on his Instagram story alongside a photo of the pair together in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya has been dating TV reporter and social media influencer Sonders for just over a year, and she got a ‘Golden Boy’ tattoo on her shoulder last year to show her commitment to him.

The duo have posted a number of photos together on social media in recent months, indicating they are closer than ever.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya’s decision to poke fun at Canelo is the latest chapter in their tumultuous relationship.

De La Hoya promoted Canelo from the early stages of his career until 2020, when a falling out between the pair led to the Mexican superstar being released from his contract by Golden Boy Promotions.

The promoter, who won world titles in six different weight classes in his own career, has previously threatened a comeback to the ring and expressed his desire to fight Canelo last year.

He has since shelved his plans to make a comeback, but it appears he and Canelo are still not on good terms.

De La Hoya promoted the 32-year-old’s first two fights with Golovkin, writing on Instagram ahead of Saturday’s fight: ‘Looking forward to this trilogy fight tonight. Happy Mexican Independence Weekend… good luck to both fighters.’

However, it didn’t take long for him to resume his war of words with Canelo as he accused the pound-for-pound star of being involved in a boring fight against Golovkin.