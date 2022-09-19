Oscar De La Hoya deletes tweet after slamming Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s trilogy fight

Oscar De La Hoya has deleted a tweet in which he severely criticized Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s trilogy fight, slamming the Mexican for his performance in Las Vegas.

Canelo and Golovkin met for the third time on Saturday night after two grueling contests back in 2017 and 2018 that resulted in controversial decisions by the judges.

On this occasion, the fight struggled to live up to the hype, with Golovkin not engaging much for the majority of the fight while Canelo boxed his way to a comprehensive points victory. De La Hoya was bitterly disappointed with the match and vented his frustrations on Twitter afterwards.

Canelo Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin on points in their trilogy fight on Saturday

Oscar De La Hoya was not impressed and called the fight up on Twitter before deleting his post

‘The truth is that everyone is afraid to tell the truth. The match was a ***** dud. GGG was old as f*** and Canelo can’t hold Hopkins’ jockstrap,’ he wrote in the early hours of Sunday morning, before later removing his post.

De La Hoya previously promoted Canelo during the first 10 years of his career, with Bernard Hopkins working with him at Golden Boy Promotions to help turn the 32-year-old into one of the biggest stars in boxing .

Hopkins won several world titles in two divisions during his 28-year professional career, while Canelo is now a four-weight titleholder and is the current undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Comparisons have been made between the pair over the years, but De La Hoya has made it clear who he thinks would win in a mythical matchup.

De La Hoya doesn’t feel Canelo is nearly as good as Bernard Hopkins (R) was

De La Hoya and Canelo had an acrimonious split in November 2020 after a dispute between the pair led to the boxer being released from his contract with Golden Boy.

They have exchanged words in the years since, and De La Hoya expressed his desire to fight Canelo last year before deciding not to make a comeback to the ring.

He also took aim at Canelo while sitting in the arena on Saturday night, writing on Instagram that he almost fell asleep during the fight and was only kept awake by his girlfriend, TV host Holly Sonders.

‘I was about to fall asleep until @holly.sonders grabbed my a**,’ he wrote alongside a photo of him with Sonders on his Instagram story.