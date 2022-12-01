Growing up under the weight of parental expectations is hard for any child – few can claim to have endured worse than Omar bin Laden.

That’s because his father, Osama, was the leader of Al Qaeda and raised the boy to be the heir to his empire of terror. That meant beatings, desert survival sessions, and the trauma of hearing chemical weapons being tested on his puppies.

Omar, Osama’s fourth son, is now 41 years old and an artist living in Normandy with his British wife – a former Cheshire councilor named Jane Felix-Browne, now called Zaina bin Laden – where they plan to rent holiday apartments .

But the couple dreams of moving to the UK to be closer to Zaina’s family, with Omar revealing that he came here two years ago and was turned back at the border. He is currently in the process of applying for a visa, having failed to obtain one several times in the past.

Omar bin Laden (left) and wife Zaina (right) – who is British – currently live in Normandy where they plan to rent out holiday apartments and open a restaurant

Omar was chosen by father Osama as the heir to his empire of terror at the age of 15, but fled Afghanistan shortly before 9/11 and no longer spoke to his father – who was killed in 2011 –

Speak against The sun Omar recalled coming to the UK by ferry two years ago, landing in Portsmouth in Qatar, traveling to the World Cup hosts against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

He said: ‘When I set my foot on English soil [border guards] drove us straight to the interrogation room for hours.

“But they were very nice and very respectful.”

Omar was denied entry due to a problem with his paperwork, and he and Zaina returned to France, where they are currently renovating flats in a 500-year-old apartment building and planning to open a restaurant.

But he still dreams of coming to the UK one day and has applied for a visa.

On his TikTok page, which has just 14 followers, the most recent post pays tribute to the late queen whom he described as “the queen of the world.”

Meanwhile, the couple live on money from Omar’s paintings, which he sells for £8,500 each. His favorite subject is mountains, which he says reminds him of home and gives him a sense of security.

Born in Saudi Arabia in 1981 to Osama’s first wife, Najwa, Omar grew up in relative comfort among the trappings of what was then one of the largest construction companies in the country, the Saudi Bin Laden Group.

But he also endured regular beatings from his disciplinarian father, who by then was heavily involved in the fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan and well on his way to becoming an outspoken jihadist.

Omar wants to live in the UK and is applying for a visa, having uploaded a video tribute to the Queen on his TikTok page following her death earlier this year

Omar and Zaina – who went by the name of Jane Felix-Browne before the pair met and married in 2006 (pictured in 2008) – now live in northern France

In 1991, the family was expelled from Saudi Arabia after bin Laden criticized the royal family for allowing US troops to be stationed there, and was transferred to Sudan.

There, the family was subjected to grueling survival training – driven into the middle of the desert by Osama and forced to survive for days on little food or water, sleeping in holes in the ground.

Anything American was strictly prohibited, including air conditioning or asthma inhalers, even though Omar and his brothers all suffered from the condition.

Then, at the age of 15, Omar was chosen by his father to join him in Afghanistan to live in an Al Qaeda training camp in the Tora Bora Mountains where he would begin training to become a future terror leader to become.

Here he learned to shoot and at the age of 17 discovered that his dogs were being used to test chemical weapons when hunters described in detail how the animals had been gassed and died in agony.

Disillusioned with his father’s case and the violence that surrounded him, he began planning his departure after the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings and after learning that something even bigger was in the works.

The final blow came when Osama asked his sons to sign up as suicide bombers.

In an earlier interview with the Daily Mail, Omar said: ‘My father hated his enemies more than he loved his sons.

“That’s when I thought it would be crazy to waste another moment of my life.”

Omar is an artist and paints mostly landscapes, with mountains as his favorite subject, which he says reminds him of Afghanistan

Omar finally left Afghanistan in April 2001, just five months before the 9/11 terror attack made his father the world’s most wanted man.

He said the pair never spoke between the day he fled and the day his father was killed in May 2011 by an American mercenary squad at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

When asked why he thinks Osama chose him as his heir, Omar replied, “I don’t know, maybe because I was more intelligent, which is why I’m alive today.”

He met Zaina – who has been married six times, has three children and is now a great-grandmother – in Egypt in 2006, and the couple married soon after.

They tried to have children through surrogate and IVF in 2010, but the woman who volunteered to carry the children – a PA from Bristol – miscarried after 10 weeks.

The couple’s relationship hit a snag around the same time amid rumors of a breakup after Omar reportedly started hearing his father’s voice in his head.

But Omar started seeing therapists and was prescribed medication to help manage his bipolar disorder, and now seems happy together.

Zaina says she blames Omar’s problems on his relationship with his father and the stress of coming to terms with the crimes he has committed.

“No one else is responsible for this,” she said in an earlier interview. “Omar loves and hates Osama at the same time.

He loves him for being his father, but hates what he did. I think he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after 9/11.

“Seeing what his father did ruined Omar’s life.”