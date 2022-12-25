Orphaned polar bear cub wandering alone on Alaskan oil field is moved to a nearby zoo

An orphaned polar bear found wandering in the remote Prudhoe Bay area of ​​Alaska has been given a new life after being sheltered at the Alaska Zoo at an anchorage.

Polar bear cubs usually stay with their mother for up to two and a half years, but this one turned out to be orphaned and was not taught survival skills.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists were notified of the cute cub’s whereabouts and went to the site to assess the situation for themselves.

After consulting with the Alaska Zoo veterinarian, the team made the difficult decision to remove the male bear, believed to be between 10 and 11 months old, from the wild population.

The zoo says the bear looks fair to good and, judging by recent video footage, seems to be making the most of its new home as it rolls through the snow and ice.

“It’s really cool to see him already playing,” said Amy Cutting, vice president of conservation at Polar Bears International, a nonprofit organization. Anchorage daily news. “That sends a good signal that he’s doing well.”

The decision was made to release the animal into captivity because the bear seemed comfortable around humans, raising concerns about potential conflict between humans and bears.

After the bear was captured and found stable after physical and visual examination, it was transported to the Anchorage Zoo, which has the necessary facilities and experience to handle the bear’s immediate needs.

The zoo says the bear is a bit underweight at 103 pounds. It also has some small cuts on its upper lip.

At this time, the cub will not be on display at the Alaska Zoo, but the Fish and Wildlife Service will decide in due course whether the public will be allowed to come and see the new arrival.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not taken lightly,” said David Gustine, the director of the Agency’s Polar Bear Program. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

“Our main concern is the well-being of the cub,” explains Patrick Lampi, executive director of the Alaska Zoo.

“He has been observed eating a fox, and the cuts on his upper lip were probably caused by that activity. Because foxes in the Prudhoe Bay area often have rabies, we have special extended quarantine procedures for this cub.”

Fox isn’t a great diet for polar bears, which typically require a high-fat diet, such as that found in seals.

Looking ahead, the Fish and Wildlife Service says all options are still on the table regarding long-term bear options.

Due to the bear’s behavior around humans and its young age, it will not be released back into the wild.

Polar bears were listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in 2008 due to the loss of sea ice habitat

It’s rare that the Fish and Wildlife Service decides to remove a polar bear from the wild population. The last time this happened was in 2013, when a male cub named Kali was orphaned in Point Lay.

Kali was initially cared for at the Alaska Zoo and was later placed permanently at the Saint Louis Zoo.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has been responsible for managing polar bear populations in the United States since 1972 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and under the Endangered Species Act since 2008, when polar bears were listed as endangered species due to the loss of their marine life. ice habitat.