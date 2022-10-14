Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

Izium, Ukraine (AP) — A building in the recaptured but destroyed Ukrainian city of Izium is full of people at the end of their lives. It smells of unwashed sheets and unwashed skin and needs more heat to ward off the approaching winter. Despair presses like a blanket on the residents and the sound of howling echoes reverberates in the rooms.

Now an orphan wanders the cold corridors between the elderly and the sick, his eyes fixed on the telephone in his hand. Until a few days ago, 13-year-old Bohdan had a father. Now he has no one.

Bohdan’s father languished in the hallway room of a shelter for the injured and homeless for weeks before stomach cancer finally claimed him on October 3. During each waning moment of awakening at the end of his life, Mykola Svyryd worried about his son.

“He runs up to me and says, ‘Daddy, I love you.’ I tell him, “Who else could you love?” said Svyryd, with sunken cheeks and pale skin, in a bedside interview just days before his death at age 70. ‘His mother is dead, his father is old. … When his father is gone, I do not know if anyone is with him and where they will send him.”

The small complex in the eastern city opened in January as a rehabilitation center for people recovering from surgery or injuries. When the war started a month later, Russian troops quickly overrun the city. Within weeks, air raids, artillery and fires had left their mark on almost every building.

Those who didn’t have the means to flee the city fast enough huddled in the cellars and survived—just barely—without electricity, gas, or running water. In early September, a Ukrainian counter-offensive swept through the Kharkov region, forcing the Russians into a disorganized retreat from Izium and other cities.

But their departure did little to lessen the hardship in Izium. The 39 people sleeping in the rehabilitation center have nowhere else to go. They are weak and impoverished their homes have been destroyed and the rest of their families are dead or gone.

The realization of all that brings the tears.

And so Mykola Svyryd and Bohdan ended up here. Svyryd was already dying when the war started, and two years earlier cancer had wiped out Bohdan’s mother.

The boy himself was born with a brain injury that his father had hoped doctors could eventually treat with surgery. Between timid glances and shy smiles, Bohdan says little, just a few short words at a time.

“He was born disabled. He never went to school. I taught him to read a little, write numbers and letters,” Svyryd said of his son.

Svyryd, a retired former employee at a factory that made eyeglasses, protected with his son from the Russian attack on the city, which had blown out all the windows in their apartment. Neighbors helped where they could as his health gradually deteriorated.

“We had to sit in a cellar for three months. When we came out, my health was getting worse. And then my legs stopped working,” Svyryd said. By the time he spoke to AP reporters, he was bedridden and emaciated, his voice barely above a whisper.

Bohdan hugged his father tenderly and often in the older man’s last days. He whispers to Ukrainian pop music and plays video games on a small screen as eagerly as any teenager.

He doesn’t seem to find anything strange about being the only child in a building full of elderly people, but he doesn’t really interact with them either. He stands in a knit cap and blue hooded parka under the trees in the small courtyard of the rehabilitation center, shuffling around uncertainly.

Svyryd was buried in a simple grave in a cemetery on the outskirts of Izium, a wooden cross and a colorful bouquet of artificial flowers marked his final resting place.

Since his father’s death, Bohdan often sits in the room they shared at the shelter, staring into the distance. He is now sleeping elsewhere in the shelter and the staff hopes that a new environment will ease his pain a bit.

The surgery, which had been postponed due to the war and his father’s illness, is finally scheduled for the next few days. In the end, Bohdan goes up for adoption, another Ukrainian orphan among so many.

But sometimes he still asks where his father is.

