Ornate Byzantine floor mosaic dating from 5th-7th century AD is discovered

An ornate Byzantine floor mosaic believed to date from the 5th to 7th century AD has been discovered by chance by a Palestinian farmer in Gaza.

The pavement includes several panels depicting colorful birds, animals and other features of social life.

Salman al-Nabahin revealed it six months ago while working in his olive grove in the Bureij refugee camp, about half a kilometer from the border with Israel.

He was working with his son when they discovered that some trees had not taken root.

The two began digging before his son’s ax hit something hard and unfamiliar looking, which the farmer would later describe as a ‘treasure’ that ‘belongs to every Palestinian’.

“I searched the Internet … We found that it was mosaic belonging to the Byzantine era,” al-Nabahin said.

‘I see it as a treasure, more expensive than a treasure. It is not personal, it belongs to every Palestinian.’

According to experts, the brightly colored mosaic floors date from between the 5th and 7th centuries AD. and includes 17 pictures of animals and birds.

The area of ​​the ground under which the mosaic sits is about 5,400 sq ft.

“The archaeological discovery is still in its early stages and we are waiting to know more about the secrets and values ​​of the civilization,” said the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The ministry added that it was working with international experts and scientists from the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem.

“These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of the geometry,” said René Elter, from the School of Archaeology.

‘Never before have mosaic floors of this finesse, this precision in graphics and colorfulness been discovered in the Gaza Strip.’

Gaza is rich in antiquities, having been an important trading post for civilizations dating as far back as the ancient Egyptians and Philistines depicted in the Bible, through to the Roman Empire and the Crusades.

Several discoveries have been made in recent years.

However, due to a lack of funds and relevant professionals, Gaza has usually invited international groups to assist in the process of excavation and preservation.

