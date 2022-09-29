Orlando nursing home is evacuated due to rising flood waters

Emergency crews were seen evacuating elderly residents of an Orlando nursing home on Thursday as a once-in-1,000-year storm continues to pummel America’s theme park capital before reaching South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the Sunshine State with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, leaving more than 2.6 million residents without power while thousands remain trapped in their homes and hundreds are feared die.

Rescue operations are now continuing across the state, but authorities say they are only ‘scratching the surface’ of the thousands of people who are stranded or missing in the wake of 155 catastrophic water and wind damage. mph

And in Orlando, the storm caused catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in the city of 2.7 million people, the Wall Street Journal reports, leaving people to kayak through the streets to safety while all roads into Orlando, and even the international airport, remain closed.

The feet-deep water was strong enough to stop an ambulance in its tracks as the Orange County Fire-Rescue Department was seen trying to evacuate elderly residents of the Avante nursing facility in Orlando.

The department posted a series of videos on Twitter Thursday morning showing teams entering the facility in knee-length jackets. They then left carrying elderly people on stretchers and taking them to nearby buses, where they would reportedly be taken to nearby shelters.

As fire rescue teams moved into the nursing home, the wind from the storm could be seen picking up.

Officials said the evacuations were being carried out as a precautionary measure as flooding continues to rise in the city, according to WFTV.

Ian, downgraded to a tropical storm earlier Thursday, is now expected to once again reach hurricane strength as it moves toward South Carolina, where officials have already issued a hurricane warning for the entire coast as a storm. tropical. winds reach as far north as Myrtle Beach.

Life-threatening conditions are now possible throughout the area, the National Weather Service says, as storm surge is expected to reach up to seven feet.

The storm has already caused massive damage in Florida, where experts expect damage to cost up to $260 billion, though cleanup efforts currently cannot begin as parts of Florida remain underwater.

Hundreds of people are now feared dead as 50 National Guard helicopters are beginning search and rescue for thousands of people left stranded or missing in the wake of catastrophic water and wind damage from 155mph

But rescuers admitted this morning that they are only ‘scratching the surface’ and that the real number of victims could rise even higher.

Thousands are also trapped in their homes, with some forced to climb onto their roofs to escape rising floodwaters that engulfed two-story houses.

ORLANDO: The entire exterior of Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort was flooded Wednesday night

Photos and videos posted on social media show just how devastating the storm was in Orlando as it hit central Florida on Thursday.

Meanwhile, other residents could be seen kayaking through the streets as Orlando officials warned everyone to stay off the streets.

And another video posted on social media shows that at least one bridge in the city collapsed and water continued to run over the concrete.

All roads leading into the city, and even its international airport, remain closed, and Disney World and Universal Orlando Studios are looking for new ways to entertain guests at their hotels.

In a statement Thursday, Walt Disney World officials said, “We are thinking of our neighbors in Florida.” We will get through this together and we will be there to help our cast members and the community.

With safety in mind, our theme parks and other operating areas remain closed today while crews assess the impact of the storm and clean up debris.

“Thank you to all of our cast members who continue to care for the thousands of guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels.”

The statement comes after a Twitter user posted video of massive flooding outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort on Wednesday night.

And on Thursday, video obtained by foxnews it showed residents wading through knee-deep water at Universal Orlando Resort.

Ian made landfall at catastrophic strength Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center in an update early Thursday.

But the National Hurricane Center reports that it will be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches the South Carolina coast on Friday, which will be its second landfall in the United States.

Around 11 a.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center reported top wind speeds of 70 mph, making Ian a high-level tropical storm and close to hurricane strength.

When it reaches wind speeds of 74 mph or more, it will be considered a Category 1 hurricane.