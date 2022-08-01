Orlando Bloom soaks in the Australian wildlife and buddies up with Josh Gad while cleaning a beach

Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry picked up their family in mid-June and moved to Australia while he shoots his latest film, Wizards, alongside the likes of Naomi Scott and Pete Davidson.

Over the next six weeks, Bloom shared photos of the country’s incredible wildlife on Instagram, along with glimpses of his rigorous workout routines.

And over the weekend, the Lord Of The Rings alum followed up again with more photos and videos of himself immersing in Mother Nature Down Under’s offerings, but this time he got to enjoy the company of his friend, actor Josh Gad.

Buddied up: Orlando Bloom met his old friend Josh Gad on a beautiful beach in Australia during a break from shooting his new movie Wizards

The two old buddies huddled together for a photo taken on the beach with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap, Bloom smiled brightly as he slung his right arm over the Frozen star’s shoulder.

Bloom, 45, had spent part of the day cleaning up some of the trash that had accumulated on and around the beach.

‘friend turned family, work outs and beach cleanup WILD wildlife @australia you must have a lot to offer,’ the British-born actor wrote in the caption of the post, which also featured a photo of himself standing next to three bags full of rubbish such as plastic bottles and cups.

Farewell: Gad, 41, took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself with Bloom just before he and his family took a flight from Australia and seemingly back to the US

Gad would go to his Instagram page and post a photo of himself with Bloom just before he and his family were due to catch a flight from Australia and seemingly back to the US.

“Know it’s hard to differentiate ourselves but @orlandobloom is the one on the right,” he joked in the caption. “Miss you already brother!”

Adorable: Bloom’s interest in Australian wildlife wouldn’t be complete without seeing a kangaroo up close and personal while visiting what appeared to be an animal shelter

The Wonders of Mother Nature: The Lord Of The Rings star also posted a video of a group of sharks gathered on the shore of the beach just as night was rolling in Down Under

Bloom’s interest in Australian wildlife would not be complete without seeing a kangaroo up close and personal.

And from the look of his video post, it looks like the actor went to some sort of animal shelter and cradled a baby kangaroo in his arms.

‘Hi buddy. You’re just the coolest little gut. Aren’t you great,’ he said, petting the animal, which is found in both Australia and New Guinea.

He also posted a video of a group of sharks that had gathered near the shore of the beach as the sun gave way to the evening, as well as a photo of some beautiful birds walking along a road.

Wildlife everywhere: The British-born star also snapped a photo of some beautiful birds walking along a roadway during his travels

Enjoy: Bloom also took a dip in what appears to be a river while enjoying the best of Mother Nature in Australia

Bloom shredded his body into tip-top shape while filming Wizards, as seen in another clip where he does some stretching.

Lying on his side, shirtless and wearing only skimpy black shorts, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star showed off his ripped abs and overall toned physique.

Before his role in Wizards, he had feared his dark brown hair, which he pulled into a loose bun during exercise.

Fans can also see his amazing toned stomach in another photo that shows him working out weights on his legs while doing crunches and sit-ups.

Bloom is expected to spend about three months filming Wizards alongside Australian director David Michod, meaning he’ll likely be in the country until about mid-September to work.

Ripped: Bloom has also shared photos of his rigorous workouts, getting his body into tip-top shape; he is depicted in a video doing stretching exercises

Hit hard: Fans can also get a peek at the actor’s amazingly toned midsection in another photo that shows him working out weights on his legs while doing crunches and sit-ups