Orlando Bloom shows off his toned pecs and rippling muscles in Cairns

Orlando Bloom was busy working on his new film in Cairns, Queensland on Monday.

The British actor showed off his rippling muscles as he shot scenes for the upcoming comedy film Wizards! on a local beach.

The 45-year-old went shirtless, showing off his stacked pecs and impressive weapons while on set.

Orlando paired a dark denim shirt with loose pants, his red underwear sticking out below the waistband.

The star went barefoot and appeared cheerful, laughing with his co-stars between takes.

He also sported a dreadlocked hairstyle for the role, his long locks flowing down his shoulders.

Also on set was his opponent Pete Davidson, donning a light yellow T-shirt with a graphic print, with large spots on the front.

The 28-year-old added faded shorts that were also stained, likely as part of his role.

Pete also wore a green and white cap and relaxed between scenes while smoking a cigarette.

The pair were joined by English actress Naomi Scott, who sported an edgy undercut hairstyle for the film.

The 29-year-old wore a loose cotton shirt with frayed edges, a boho necklace and orange pants.

She sat chatting next to Orlando as the couple waited for their cues as they reclined on an old boat.

The production of Wizards! will inject an estimated $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the upcoming film.

Orlando also joins Sean Harris in Australian writer-director David Michôd’s new film.

It comes after Orlando was joined by his fiancée Katy Perry and one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in Australia ahead of their three-month stay Down Under.

The young family seems to be making the most of their time in the country, with Katy spotted in a Port Douglas cafe and at the Lennon Bros Circus.

The Saturday Night Live star worked on his fitness with a pair of dumbbells

Queensland waitress Indianna Paull went viral on TikTok after she revealed she had served the American singer, 37, while working at a cafe in Port Douglas.

Indianna, who didn’t recognize Katy under her hat and sunglasses, told the Roar hitmaker to wait for a table to become available.

She then revealed that Katy had left a “generous” tip when she left the cafe, but declined to specify the exact amount.

Another star of the film, Franz Rogowski (pictured), was spotted during the shooting

Last month, Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, flew into Australia to enjoy a getaway with him while he had a break from filming the movie.

Orlando and Katy have been engaged since 2016 and have a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

She stayed at the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas, nearly an hour’s drive from Cairns, on her recent trip to Queensland to see her boyfriend.

Franz and Pete seemed to be filming a pretty intense scene at one point

Kim then traveled from Port Douglas to Cairns just hours before boarding a private jet bound for the US

Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint.

Pete and Kim confirmed their relationship last November when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.