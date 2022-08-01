Orlando Bloom shows off his bulging biceps as he steps out of the gym in Cairns

He shows off his toned body while filming shirtless scenes for his new movie Wizards! in Cairns, QLD.

And Hollywood hunk Orlando Bloom showed how he gets in shape on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old revealed his bulging biceps in a tank top as he left the gym with his trainer.

Hunky Orlando Bloom showed off his bulging biceps as he stepped out of the gym in Cairns, Queensland on Tuesday morning

The father-of-two also showed off his toned legs in calf-width training shorts and colorful Nike sneakers.

The Pirate Of The Caribbean star pushed back his long thick locks in a half-up half-down style and wore a face mask for the car ride home.

The day before, Orlando was busy working on his new film on the set in Cairns.

The British actor showed off his rippling muscles as he shot scenes on a local beach.

Also on set was his opponent Pete Davidson, donning a light yellow T-shirt with a graphic print, with large spots on the front.

The couple was joined by English actress Naomi Scott.

The production of Wizards! will inject an estimated $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the upcoming film. an edgy undercut haircut for the movie.

Orlando also joins Sean Harris in Australian writer-director David Michôd’s new film.

It comes after Orlando was joined by his fiancée Katy Perry and one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in Australia ahead of their three-month stay Down Under.

The young family seems to be making the most of their time in the country, with Katy spotted in a Port Douglas cafe and at the Lennon Bros Circus.

Queensland waitress Indianna Paull went viral on TikTok after she revealed she had served the American singer, 37, while working at a cafe in Port Douglas.

Orlando and pop star Katy Perry have been engaged since 2016 and have a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom

Indianna, who didn’t recognize Katy under her hat and sunglasses, told the Roar hitmaker to wait for a table to become available.

She then revealed that Katy had left a “generous” tip when she left the cafe, but declined to specify the exact amount.

