Orlando Bloom looks cool and casual during visit to Bondi Markets

Orlando Bloom cut a hipster-chic look when he stepped out in Sydney on Sunday.

The English actor, 45, bundled up in a cozy patterned jacket as he visited the Bondi Markets.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore the jacket over a floral button-up shirt and white T-shirt.

Orlando completed his look with jeans and remained unobtrusive in a hat and sunglasses.

He also wore a pair of comfy sneakers as he roamed the markets with actor Damian Walshe-Howling and sports star Ljubo Milicevic.

Orlando and his fiancée Katy Perry arrived peacefully at Sydney Airport last month.

The couple tried to go incognito as they walked through the international arrivals hall with their daughter.

They would stay in Australia for three months while Orlando watched the movie Wizards! picks up.

Orlando stars with Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in Wizards!, a new film from Australian writer-director David Michôd.

The production is estimated to inject $14.7 million into Queensland’s economy.

Wizards! follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Davidson and Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have just left alone, Deadline reports.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the film.

