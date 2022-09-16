Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry hit the road on electric bicycles with daughter Daisy and his son Flynn

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom had their heads turned last week when fans saw them speeding by on a bike path in Montecito, California.

DailyMail.com heard teenage girls screaming ‘Was that…?! OMG’ as they held their towels and cell phones near East Beach and the Santa Barbara Zoo as the family drove by.

Orlando, 45, took the lead on a $3,000 Mate electric bike with their adorable daughter Daisy, 2, strapped into a child seat behind him. She wore a helmet with a whimsical animal face on it, while Father kept him sporty in a white long-sleeved top, very shorts and a hat.

Just behind them drove Orlando’s rarely seen son Flynn, 11, out of his relationship with Australian model Miranda Kerr, 39.

Raising the rear was a makeup-free Katy, 37.

Wearing a light gray workout top, leggings, and a baseball cap that read “Mama,” Katy casually sipped an iced coffee while riding a specialized electric bike that retails for over $2,000.

Her brown bike was covered in daisies—probably a nod to her daughter—and had a cute basket on the back.

Little Daisy could be seen in the photos, looking back at her famous mother.

Temperatures in the area reached nearly 90 degrees F that day, so the family started quite early around 10:30 a.m.

It’s not clear if there was an accident with Katy’s bike, but Orlando was later seen riding the brown e-bike she once rode.

His son Flynn also got off his bike and saw him pushing.

No tires appeared to have burst, so the battery may have been flat.

Katy and Orlando switched bikes and she rode home with her daughter to their 7,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Montecito, which they bought in 2020 for $14.2 million.

You could hear Orlando cheering on his son as he took off his helmet and headed home, gasping and puffed up, down the street.

The American Idol Judge and Lord of the Rings star have been engaged since 2019. They haven’t revealed any wedding plans so far, except that the recent pandemic has derailed the exotic locations they hoped to use.

Last month, Katy was seen sunbathing on a luxury yacht on Italy’s Amalfi Coast along with Orlando and Daisy.

The singer is from the neighborhood and grew up in Santa Barbara.

Growing up in a modest home with her pastor parents Keith Hudson and Mary Perry, she attended Dos Pueblos High School before making her way to superstardom.

Locals like her know all the great bike paths and hiking trails and she used them with her own family last week.

Despite her wealth and fame, Katy reveals what we all know: There’s no place like home.