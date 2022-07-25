Orlando Bloom catches up with Naomi Scott and Jordan Pence after a day of filming Wizards! in Cairns

Actors Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Pete Davidson all live in Australia as they shoot their new movie Wizards! in Cairns.

And Monday saw Orlando and Naomi catching up after a day of filming in Queensland, with her footballer husband Jordan Spence in tow.

Orlando, 45, seemed excited to catch up with the pair, cutting a casual figure in a white long-sleeved T-shirt and cap.

On Monday, Orlando Bloom caught up with Naomi Scott and her soccer player husband Jordan Pence after a day of filming Wizards! in Cairns

He appeared to have tied his dark locks in a low bun and carried a bag over his shoulder.

In the comedy film, Orlando sports dreadlocks and can be seen on set shaking hair.

Naomi, 29, wore a black shirt and had her short, dark locks around and around her face.

The trio appeared in good spirits despite a long day of filming for Orlando and Naomi

Her husband Jordan, 32, also kept it casual in a black long-sleeved T-shirt.

The production of Wizards! will inject an estimated $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the upcoming film.

Orlando joins Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in Australian writer-director David Michôd’s new film.

It comes after Orlando was joined by his fiancée Katy Perry and one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in Australia ahead of their three-month stay Down Under.

The young family seems to be making the most of their time in the country, with Katy spotted in a Port Douglas cafe and at the Lennon Bros Circus.

Pete Davidson also recently had a visit from his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, with the reality star heading Down Under for a romantic four-day weekend in Port Douglas with her husband.