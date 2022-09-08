Original Lord of the Rings stars such as Elijah Wood and Sean Astin shut down racist trolls

The debut of the first two episodes of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power last week has brought some racist trolls out of the woodwork… leading to some original Lord of the Rings movie trilogy stars to express themselves. to speak.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd took to social media on Wednesday, showing off new hats and t-shirts with a powerful message written in the Elvish language Neo-Sindarin, which translates to “You Are All Welcome Here.”

The shirts, hats and other merchandise are made by Don Marshall, the self-proclaimed ‘Obscure Lord of the Rings Facts Guy’ who has nearly 600K followers on TikTok, which are currently available at his official website.

Wood posted a photo of him next to Monaghan and Boyd, all dressed in the shirts, with “You Are All Welcome Here” written in Elven script.

Below the script are illustrations of a number of different Elf ears in various shapes and colors.

Wood simply tweeted “You Are All Welcome Here,” tagging @LOTRONPrime and Don Marshall (@DonMarshall72) with the hashtag #RingsOfPower and the link to Marshall’s website to purchase the t-shirts.

The tweet went viral early Wednesday morning and has since racked up over 14K retweets and 90K likes.

Boyd also posted the photo with a similar tweet, while Astin tweeted a similar post, though he wore a white hat with the same message.

The show’s official Twitter also sent out a message that began, “We stand in solidarity with our cast #YouAreAllWelcomeHere.”

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse to which some of our castmates of color are subjected on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore or tolerate it,” the statement read.

‘JRR Tolkien has created a world that is by definition multicultural. A world where free peoples, different races and cultures come together, in community, to defeat the forces of evil. ‘Rings of Power’ reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIOPIC belongs in Middle-earth and they should stay,” the statement continued.

Finally, all our love and friendship goes out to the fans who support us, especially color lovers who are themselves attacked for simply existing in this fandom. We see you, your courage and your endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fanart and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family – thank you for supporting us,” the statement ended with an Elven word Namarie, which translates to “be well.”

The show of solidarity came after The Rings of Power debuted on Amazon Prime Video, with a number of colored actors in primary roles.

These include Ismael Cruz Cordova as the elf Arondir, the dwarf Sophia Nomvete as the dwarf princess Disa, and Nazanin Boniadi as the human Bronwyn.

It has been speculated that racist trolls “bombed” the show in the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with several cast members of color receiving hateful messages.

Cruz-Cordova quoted Wood’s tweet, adding, “We belong in Middle-earth” featuring two black fist emojis and a red heart emoji.

Boniadi quote retweeted both Wood and Astin’s tweets with heart emojis, while another cast member, Benjamin Walker, thanked them both.

Overwhelmed by the support, Marshall sent out another tweet exclaiming, “The Hobbits are carrying our merchandise! I am beyond words. Thank you very much!’

He also thanked another Twitter user, @WizardWayKris, who teaches Elvish and provided the translation for the shirts.

Kris sent his own tweet, adding: ‘OMG… Uh… Uhm……. The Elf Says “Si Uh…. Uhm… The Elf Says” Si de maedol.” -> Sindarin for YOU ALL ARE WELCOME HERE.’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts the third episode of the eight-part season on Thursday, September 8 at 9 p.m. PT.

