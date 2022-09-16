Original Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco says reboot isn’t ‘too woke’

Original Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco gave his approval to the Netflix reboot this week.

The 47-year-old actor appeared on the TV Blackbox podcast and resolutely said he thought the new series was “amazing.”

The Two Hands actor also dismissed claims that the show would be too “awake.”

He said: ‘I thought it was fantastic. There were concerns that it would be too “awake” and overpowering with LGBT views.

‘But no, it touched the subjects and was not in your face. It was very subtle,’ he added.

Salvatore said that while Netflix would never be able to completely recreate the hit ’90s show, he was a fan of “the approach they’ve taken with the reboot.”

He concluded by saying, ‘It’s a new fresh look at it with new people, I really like it.’

Salvatore played the role of high school con man Con Bordino in the original series from 1994 to 1997.

Heartbreak High was the popular 1990s teen drama series in which students addressed racism, human rights and other real-life issues in the fictional Hartley High.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that they would be reviving it for a new generation.

The reboot has been described as a “wakeful” update to the ’90s high school drama that made Callan Mulvey and Ada Nicodemou household names.

According to Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s Director of Content in Australia and New Zealand, “It is a long-held dream to make Heartbreak High for the current generation of Australians.”

