Origin Rumble Paul Gallen vs Ben Hannant and Justin Hodges Nissan Arena Brisbane

Paul Gallen has beaten longtime Queensland football nemesis Ben Hannant in the first fight of his double header against another ex-NRL star in Justin Hodges – but he went the distance in a result that will surprise many.

The ex-Cronulla Shark was expected to knock out Hannant, who was only in his second professional fight when the pair clashed at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane on Thursday night.

But the ex-Queensland State of Origin star didn’t just go far, he caught Gallen with some decent shots and managed to make a cut on the last round that could spell trouble for the Cronulla Sharks legend when he fights Hodges .

Hannant (right) was meant to be cannon fodder for the much more experienced Gallen, but he shocked fight fans by going far – and dealing some damage

Gallen landed the heavier and sharper shots but couldn’t knock down the ex-Queensland star, let alone knock him out

The judges were unanimous and gave Gallen each of the four two-minute rounds on their scorecards.

‘I said from day one that Ben Hannant is the tougher man’ [of him and Hodges]a former front rower,” Gallen said immediately after the fight after his opponent received a big round of applause for his hard display.

“I’m honored to be in the ring and have a crack for my kids, my family,” Hannant said, before telling the crowd that he had suffered an injury playing football a month before the fight and not at all. should have fought.

“I’m a front rower, we’re not smart,” he joked after labeling Gallen as “an absolutely great guy.”

“I’m not a fighter, everyone knows that… It’s a special moment for me, I’m still a winner.”

MORE TO COME…