Origin of ‘ghost particles’ is likely a galactic nuclei fed by supermassive black holes

‘Ghost particles’ in deep space likely originated from galactic cores fed by supermassive black holes, according to a new study that could unravel the mystery of these subatomic particles that formed before the universe.

Ghost particles, or neutrinos, have baffled scientists since they were first discovered in 1956, because they have no mass and barely interact with matter.

These tiny particles have no electrical charge and race through the universe, almost entirely untouched by objects or natural forces, but they are the second most abundant particles on Earth after photons.

The galactic cores, known as blazars, are galaxies with colossal black holes at their centers and positioned with their jets aimed directly at Earth.

A team of researchers led by the University of Würzburg has determined the source of ghost particles by comparing data on the paths of the particles and the University of Würzburg’s location in the universe.

And they found that 10 of the 19 neutrino hotspots came from blazars.

The mission to unravel the mystery of ghost particles is vital as it will provide a better understanding of how matter evolved from simple particles to complex particles that created everything around us.

Scroll down for video

An artist’s impression of the active galactic core where the ghostly subatomic particle likely originated

At the center of most galaxies, including our own, is a supermassive black hole that creates a disk of gas, dust and stellar debris around it.

As material in the disk falls toward the black hole, its gravitational energy can be converted into light, making the centers of these galaxies very bright, and they are called active galactic nuclei (AGN).

When a galaxy is positioned with its jets pointing toward Earth, it’s called a blazar, and this is the ongoing theory of what produces ghost particles.

This conclusion was determined by researchers who collected data from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica, the most sensitive neutrino detector on Earth, from 2008 and 2015.

The study determined that ghost particles originated from Blazar by collecting data from the particles from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica (pictured)

This was then compared to BZCat, a catalog of more than 3,500 objects that are likely blazars.

The results showed that 10 of the 19 IceCube hotspots in the southern sky likely originated from blazars.

dr. Andrea Tramacere, a researcher at the Department of Astronomy at the University of Geneva, said in a pronunciation: ‘The discovery of these high-energy neutrino factories is an important milestone for astrophysics.

“It takes us a step forward in solving the ancient mystery of the origin of cosmic rays.”

Scientists have been trying to study the elusive particles since they were first predicted by Wolfgang Pauli in 1931.

Many believe they may hold the key to understanding parts of the universe that would otherwise remain hidden from view, such as dark matter and dark energy.

The high-energy neutrino was first detected on September 22, 2017 by the IceCube Observatory, a massive facility sunk a mile below the South Pole.

Here, a grid of more than 5,000 supersensitive sensors picked up the characteristic blue “Cherenkov” light emitted when the neutrino interacted with the ice.

The neutrino is thought to have been created by high-energy cosmic rays from the jets interacting with nearby material.

Professor Paul O’Brien, member of the international team of astronomers at the University of Leicester, said: ‘Neutrinos rarely interact with matter.

“To detect them from the cosmos at all is amazing, but it’s a triumph to identify a possible source.”

“With this result, we can study the most remote, powerful energy sources in the universe in a whole new way.”