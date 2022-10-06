Orcas caught on camera eating Great White SHARKS for the first time off the coast of South Africa

Orcas were first captured while hunting for cameras and eating great white sharks, in an hour-long frenzy.

The extraordinary scenes were shot by both helicopter and drone pilots off the coast of South Africa, providing the first direct evidence of orcas hunting sharks.

They reveal that the killer whales attacked at least four sharks for about an hour, and that this unusual predatory behavior could spread among the species.

While a short drone video of the attack was released in June, a paper was released this month analyzing the clip and all footage captured from the helicopter.

Scientists from the Marine Dynamics Academy studied the videos and analyzed survey data from drones and cage submersibles before and after these predation events.

Lead author and PhD student Alison Towner said, “This behavior has never been seen in detail — and certainly never from the air.”

Only two orcas in South Africa have been previously associated with white shark hunting, but this has never been seen ‘in action’ prior to these clips. One of these killer whales, known locally as ‘Starboard’, can be seen in the new images eating what was believed to be a large piece of shark liver on the ocean’s surface.

There are orcas filmed in the past that hunted other large marine species such as blue whales, tiger sharks and seven gill sharks.

A paper, published today in Ecologypresents the first footage of five orcas chasing, catching and taking out a group of great white sharks.

You can see them tearing open the torsos of their prey to access their nutrient-rich livers and hearts.

David Hurwitz, a boat-based whale watcher with Simon’s Town Boat Company, said: “I first saw Starboard in 2015 when he and his close friend ‘Port’ were associated with the killing of seven gill sharks in False Bay.

‘We saw them kill a bronze whaler’ [copper shark] in 2019 – but this new sighting is really something else.”

However, the scientists believe that the involvement of four new whales, one of which bit into a shark in the area of ​​the liver, suggests the behavior could be spreading.

Although only one predation event was observed, the researchers believe three other sharks may have also been killed in the attack.

Only a single white shark was seen in the 45 days following the predations, confirming that the sharks fled the Mossel Bay region

KILLER WHALES VS GREAT WHITE SHARK orcas Mate: More than six tons Length: Up to 30 feet Population: 50,000 Habitat: All oceans Lifespan: Up to 90 years Predators: People Great White Sharks Mate: 2.5 tons Length: Up to 22 feet Population: Less than 3,500 Habitat: All temperate coastal waters Lifespan: Up to 70 years Predators: Orcas, humans

For the study, the researchers analyzed the sharks’ attempts to evade capture by orcas in the videos.

On two occasions, killer whales approached sharks closely and slowly, while instead of fleeing, the shark stayed close to the predator and kept it in plain sight.

This is a common strategy used by seals and turtles to avoid sharks. Because killer whales hunt in groups, the researchers think it may not be effective in this situation.

Co-author Dr Simon Elwen, a research associate at Stellenbosch University, said: ‘Orcas are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators.’

In addition to looking at the events of the footage, the researchers also analyzed survey data from drones and cage submersibles before and after these predation events.

White sharks had been seen on each survey day weeks prior to the attack, and multiple sharks were also seen on the day of the attack.

However, only a single white shark was seen in the 45 days following the predations, confirming that the sharks fled the Mossel Bay region.

dr. Alison Kock, South African National Parks shark expert, said: ‘We first observed the flight responses of seven gills and white sharks to the port and starboard orcas presence in False Bay in 2015 and 2017.

“The sharks eventually left the formerly important habitats, which has had significant impacts on both the ecosystem and shark-related tourism.”

At least seven great white shark carcasses have washed up in False Bay, South Africa, since 2017, with teeth marks indicating they were destroyed by orcas. Great whites encountering orcas immediately leave their usual hunting grounds for up to a year

Previous studies have documented how new behaviors spread among killer whales over time through cultural transmission.

The authors suggest that if more orcas adopt the practice of white shark hunting, the behavior will have much greater impacts on shark populations.

It is hoped that their findings will lead to the development of better conservation strategies for great white sharks.

The number of sharks in open oceans has fallen by more than 70 percent in just 50 years.

Three quarters of the species are threatened with extinction – including the Great White – due to climate change and overfishing, among other things.