‘Orbeez Challenge’ ends in MURDER after New Yorker, 18, is ‘shot and killed by off-duty cop’

A Bronx teen was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty corrections officer for firing at the guard with an illegal air rifle from the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’.

Dion Middleton, 45, was arrested and charged with the murder of Raymond Chaluisant, 18, after the teen allegedly shot him from a car with an air rifle containing Orbeez soft gel balls.

It’s the same type of weapon used in the viral ‘Orbeez Challenge’ videos, The New York Daily News reported, with the challenge of depicting unsuspecting strangers getting shot at by pranksters.

Chaluisant died in a massacre after being shot while traveling in the passenger seat of a silver Acura SUV. Afterwards there was a bloody handprint on the door.

He was struck by a bullet in the chin, leaving his remains too disfigured to identify, a grieving relative said.

Middleton is said to have driven to work immediately afterwards and failed to report the shooting to one of his superiors.

It’s unclear if Chaluisant was filming himself, and no TikTok clip of his final moments has emerged.

Air rifles such as Orbeez rifles are illegal throughout New York City.

Raymond Chaluisant, 18 (above), is believed to have been shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday by off-duty Correction Officer Dion Middleton, 45,

Middleton, pictured during his arraignment on Friday, was charged with murdering the teen, who allegedly fired an air rifle at the officer for an ‘Orbeez Challenge’

Officers found Chaluisant in a friend’s car (pictured) about half a mile from the shooting

The challenge asks TikTokers and YouTubers to equip their air rifles or water pistols with gel pellets and prank them on unsuspecting victims. The NYPD has warned against the use of these toys and has seized several (pictured) after Thursday’s deadly shooting

Middleton was suspended unpaid and arraigned Friday in the Bronx Criminal Court, with a $1 million bail, while Chaluisant’s family mourns the teens and says he was merely having fun with friends amid the heat wave.

“They were just having fun,” sister, Jiraida Esquilin, 29, told the NY Daily News. “I can’t believe a prosecutor killed my brother.” Jiraida claims her sibling played with a water pistol, but NYPD sources claim it was a banned Orbeez pistol.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue.

Chaluisant was reportedly playing with his friends when he shot at Middleton, who allegedly shot the teen as the group of friends fled the scene.

Officers found Chaluisant in a friend’s car about half a mile from the shooting and took the teen to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Middleton had continued to work as usual on Friday before being arrested at the NYPD acadmey shooting range in Rodman’s Neck, where he works.

Esquilin condemned the officer’s actions, saying her brother only played with the water guns to cool off in the hot weather.

The whole neighborhood was having a water gun fight,” she told the NY Daily News. “It was 90 degrees.

‘[Middleton] went and clocked in,” Esquilin added of the man’s decision to go to work hours after the shooting. “He’s a 45-year-old man. Raymond could have been his son.

“What a coward.”

Middleton was arrested at the NYPD acadmey shooting range in Rodman’s Neck, where he began his job after the shooting.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal weapons possession. He was arraigned in the Bronx Criminal Court on $1 million bail

Middleton’s family and friends were waiting outside the courtroom on Friday

Middleton was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal weapons possession.

Correction Commissioner Louis A. Molina said in a statement that the officer will be fired if convicted.

“These very serious allegations are in no way a reflection of the officers who work every day to keep our city safe,” Molina said.

Hours after Chaluisant was killed, the NYPD tweeted a warning for people to avoid using the “bead blaster” rifles used in the “Orbeez Challenge” and photos of these toys used on the day of the shooting in had been seized.

“Airguns are an offense in NYC and are illegal to own,” the NYPD said.

Violators found in possession will be subject to a criminal subpoena and the weapon will be confiscated.