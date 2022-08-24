Orangutan squeezes woman’s breasts at Bangkok zoo weeks after groping another female visitor

<!–

A cheeky orangutan in Thailand has made a habit of groping women who come to visit his enclosure.

The promiscuous primate greeted tourist Angel Orangelor, 27, by hugging her in his embrace when she approached him at Safari World in Bangkok on Aug. 15.

tThe great monkey placed his hands on her cleavage, pulled her toward him, and kissed the girl’s cheek.

He then threw a wide grin at amused tourists as he posed for the friends of his indictment.

It came weeks after the animal pulled a similar stunt with another female visitor.

Orangutans are among the smartest primates and as some of the least aggressive great apes, they are generally nonviolent to humans.

But they are extremely strong and have a bite force close to that of a lion, meaning any tourist who wants to have physical contact with an orangutan is at risk of serious damage.

It is not the first time that this particular orangutan has addressed a tourist who came to visit his enclosure

Angel, who visited the park during his vacation, said: ‘The orangutan was just trying to show me some love. He looked very cute. He didn’t hurt me and he was kind.

‘My friends thought it was funny. We had a real bond.’

Angel was traveling with friends at the safari park when the incident happened last week.

Her friend Fran said, “The last moment you look at him and he stuck his tongue out is so precious.”

Another friend added: “He knows he won’t get in trouble for this, that’s why he smiles.”

The same orangutan performed a similar stunt on June 27, when he slid behind a visitor and clasped her breasts, then grinned and kissed her on the cheek.

Spectator Dararat Suwanmai, 24, said of the incident: ‘I burst out laughing when I realized what the woman was doing. He was such a friendly being.’

The Bangkok Safari Park has a number of orangutans that visitors can pose with.

However, they have developed bad habits including touching and kissing female visitors.

It is unclear whether the animals have been trained to perform the act, or whether they do so on their own accord.

Orangutans are the largest mammals in the world that live in trees and are the only great ape that lives mainly among the trees.

They are very intelligent and master the use of various tools to build sleeping nests from branches and leaves.

In the wild, they play a key role in seed dispersal throughout the forest.

However, due to deforestation, poaching and the illegal pet trade in recent years, the incredibly low reproduction rates have led to a drastic decline in the wild orangutan population.

Once found throughout Southeast Asia, only a few hundred thousand remain in the wilds of Borneo and Sumatra, and all three species of orangutan are critically endangered.