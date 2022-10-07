Oranges gone to waste: NSW farmers hit hard by La Nina resulting in damaged produce

<!–

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating “graveyards” of wasted fruit, all because consumers don’t want unclean produce.

Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc on fruit growers, producing orange peels that are ‘bubbly’ and pock-marked.

Farmers say picky shoppers and supermarkets across Australia’s east coast have prompted them to dump the huge quantities of fruit.

While some orchards are cut down, other farmers choose to let their oranges fall to the ground to rot.

Third generation orange farmer, Vito Manseri, from Griffith in the Riverina in NSW said A Current Affair: ‘What do we do? Well, it has a brand in it, so who wants to eat an orange with a brand?

‘Superficial damage that has just gone with the weather we’ve had… it’s just created ‘very unattractive fruit’.

“The rain causes a condition called albedo degradation or swollen skin – so you can see lumps in the skin but the fruit itself is untouched,” Mr Manseri added.

After cutting open a damaged orange, Mr Manseri said: ‘You don’t get much better than that.’

Farmers say picky shoppers and supermarkets across Australia’s east coast have prompted them to dump the huge amounts of fruit (pictured)

He explained that ‘there comes a time when we have to realize that something superficial like a little mark on an orange is not going to take away from the taste’.

When asked if consumers only want to buy ‘beautiful fruits’, Mr Maseri replied: ‘Everybody wants something beautiful, especially the dollars our supermarkets are charging now.

‘I could tell you that we only get a fraction of that kind of return on our orchards.’

Another orange farmer, Bart Brighenti, has chosen not to dump, but pack his fruit in the ground, simply because ‘nobody wants them’.

“Aiming for perfect pieces of fruit comes at a cost,” Mr Brighenti said.

La Niña has made life very difficult for our farmers – with the wet weather and hail wreaking havoc on produce, resulting in orange skins that are slightly bubbly and others with pock marks (pictured, a fruit picker in NSW)

Meanwhile, two fellows called Josh have set up ‘Farmer Pick’ – where they pick up unwanted fruit and vegetables with small blemishes and sell them for 30 per cent less than supermarkets do to online customers.

Other unwanted shares are graciously received by charities such as OzHarvest – who will give them to those struggling financially.

“OzHarvest saves the equivalent of 250 tonnes of food a week,” said charity founder Ronni Kahn.

Josh said: ‘It’s great to know that guys like OzHarvest can do something with it and get it out to families who need it.’

However, the vast majority of good juicy oranges this season go to waste.